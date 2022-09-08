George Clooney shares that he was horrified when a director criticized his kissing skills on a film

George Clooney, 61, was shocked when a director criticized his kissing skills as he used his ‘real-life moves’ for the scene.

The Hollywood heartthrob said the frightening moment at the start of his career came when he tried to film an intimate scene with an opponent and he was kept abreast by the director for his moves.

“I remember having to do a kiss scene with this girl early in my career and the director said, ‘Not like that.’ And I thought, “Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!”‘ he said. The New York Times.

The Big Hug: Clooney is seen here kissing Julia Roberts in Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Clooney has kissed many famous ladies on the big screen.

He kissed Julia Roberts in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven. And he went in for a hug with Vera Farmiga in 2009’s Up In The Air.

The star also kissed Judy Greer in the 2011 film The Descendants.

And he had to kiss Roberts in their new movie Ticket To Paradise. They both joked that “it took 80 takes” to film the single kissing scene in their upcoming romantic comedy.

While teasing their latest movie together, the old friends teased that their on-screen cuddling took “about six months” to perfect.

‘Yes. I told my wife [Amal Clooney]”It took 80 takes,” the actor said The New York Times. “She was like, ‘What the hell is it?'”

Roberts, who is happily married to Daniel Moder, to explain, “It took us 79 takes of laughing and then that one take of us kissing.”

“Well, we had to get it right,” interrupted Clooney, who has become good friends with the Oscar-winning actress since he played a couple in the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven.

The father of two also revealed that their roles were “clearly written for them” by Ol Parker, who originally penned their characters’ names as Georgia and Julian.

“I hadn’t really made a romantic comedy since One Fine Day – I haven’t managed it like Julia on that forum – but I read it and thought, ‘Well, if Jules is into it, I think this could be fun. his’ ,” confessed the outlet.

Meanwhile, Roberts stated that the film “somehow only made sense with” her and Clooney because of their “chemistry.”

“We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we’re going into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so we’re talking about that,” she joked.

Directed by the director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the film is a rom-com about two ill-behaved people who rediscover love.

Clooney and Roberts also do a hair-raising dance.

The actor insisted that the scene should not be choreographed, as it would work better if the stars could use their own embarrassing dance moves.

He added: “Everyone had plans for how we were supposed to dance, and then we were like, ‘Well, actually in real life we ​​have some really bad dance moves.”

“Julia and I have done all those moves before, that’s the sickest thing about it.”

Julia added: ‘People always want to choreograph it, but you can’t take steps on it. All you have to do is open the box and let the magic fly.’

George also admitted that the couple’s younger co-stars Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier were “actually shocked” by the couple’s dance moves, with Julia adding: “It was hysterical, they were speechless.”