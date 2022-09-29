George Clooney reveals a terrible mistake he made with his twins: ‘We taught them Italian’

George Clooney revealed one of the biggest mistakes he made with his wife Amal when it comes to their five-year-old twins Alexander and Ella: teaching them Italian.

The 61-year-old actor was joined by his 44-year-old wife CBS Mornings on Wednesday, to promote their new awards ceremony, the inaugural Albie Awards of the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Host Gayle King asked what “delighted” them at that age, when the actor revealed they didn’t know what a mistake teaching them Italian would be.

“We’ve made a terrible mistake. We taught them Italian… but we don’t speak Italian,” Clooney explained.

“We’ve armed them with a language that they can harm us with, and we don’t really know what they’re saying,” Clooney admitted, adding that they also speak French.

The actor also joked that he’s from Kentucky and: ‘English is my second language, while Amal revealed that their son Alexander considers his old man a prankster.

“Our son is now a great joker. You taught him all these lessons and now he’s pranking his father back,” Amal added.

George added that Alexander’s favorite superhero is Batman, although he doesn’t seem overly impressed with the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.

“I go, ‘You know, I was Batman,’ and he says, ‘Yeah, but no more,'” joked Clooney, referring to his portrayal in 1997’s Batman and Robin, adding: “If only he knew how true that was.” used to be. ‘

Clooney was in Los Angeles earlier this month, opening the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet in downtown Los Angeles, where he also joked about his twins.

When asked how he would feel about his own children – 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella – pursuing showbiz careers, Clooney joked that they are already smarter than him.

“They can do whatever they want. I guess they’re a little smarter than me, so they’ll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so I’m still working on English,” Clooney joked.

He also discussed the inaugural Clooney Foundation for Justice’s inaugural Albie Awards, with hosts such as Meryl Streep, Oscar Isaac, Dua Lipa and Michelle Obama.

Amal unveiled the awards, which King says “shine light on individuals who devote their lives to justice at great personal risk to themselves,” named after South African lawyer and activist Albie Sachs, who described them as a “human rights activist.” hero.’

“When we thought about who we wanted to win the Lifetime Achievement Award for and who we wanted to name the entire ceremony after, he was the first name that came to mind and we couldn’t think of anyone better,” said Amal.

Award: He also discussed the inaugural Clooney Foundation for Justice’s inaugural Albie Awards, with hosts such as Meryl Streep, Oscar Isaac, Dua Lipa and Michelle Obama