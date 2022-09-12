George Clooney praises Australia’s ‘admirable’ pandemic response

George Clooney has praised Australia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on The Sunday Project, the American actor, who was in Australia to film his new comedy, Ticket to Paradise, during the height of the country’s lockdowns, said the response was “admirable”.

“I look at what Australia in particular did, and some of these things are being politicized,” the 61-year-old said.

George Clooney (pictured) has praised Australia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic

“But look what you guys were able to achieve, and I know it was incredibly difficult, but if the United States had done that, we would have had 900,000 lives.”

Clooney went on to say he admired the way Australians, who endured some of the world’s toughest lockdowns during the pandemic, accepted the measures when needed.

“The idea that you believed in science is so admirable. The whole time I was there I thought I’m so impressed with the people in Australia who said let’s suck this up and get this done. I was so impressed,” he said.

The majority of Australians believe the country’s strict lockdown measures during the Covid pandemic were ‘just right’, according to a recent survey.

Data from the University of Tasmania study found that two-thirds of the country were comfortable with the crippling multi-state lockdowns, which have cost businesses tens of billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021.

Just eight percent of 1,162 people surveyed in the peer-reviewed paper published Tuesday believe the stay-at-home orders were “definitely too restrictive.”

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison (pictured) initially called for a six-week nationwide lockdown to contain the spread before sporadic outbreaks across the country over the next two years prompted individual states and territories to make their own statements.

While only 11 percent found the lockdowns, mask mandates, curfews and travel restrictions ‘probably too restrictive’.

The study also found that Australians who prioritize the economy over health were less likely to follow mask mandates, check in at sites, get tested and self-isolate.

There have been 14,432 Covid-related deaths since the virus reached Australia in March 2020. In the United States, however, that figure is now over a million deaths.

Clooney arrived in Australia last year for the filming of his new movie and managed to bypass the government’s hotel quarantine system, instead staying in a private property for his mandatory 14-day quarantine period with his wife Amal (right). ) and their children

In addition, Australians were eager to roll up their sleeves for the Covid-19 vaccines, with vaccination coverage peaking at more than 90 percent of eligible citizens.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison initially called for a six-week nationwide lockdown to try to contain the spread before sporadic outbreaks across the country over the next two years prompted individual states and territories to make their own statements.

Victoria was by far the hardest hit by the Melburnians, who endured a total of 262 grueling days in lockdown, beating Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires for the unenviable world record.

Prime Minister Dan Andrews ordered all non-essential businesses to close during that period, as millions were trapped in their homes and banned from going outside or traveling more than 3 miles after 9pm.

The Batman & Robin star stayed in a $9 million palatial property 90 minutes from Sydney

Clooney arrived in Australia last year to film with Julia Roberts for his new movie, and managed to bypass the government’s hotel quarantine system, instead staying in private property for his mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

The visiting Hollywood actor gets an exemption to settle on a sprawling Southern Highlands estate instead of a tiny hotel room.

The Batman & Robin star stayed in a $9 million palatial property 90 minutes from Sydney.

The A-lister spent his entire NSW stay at Mount Robertson Farm and could be seen on the property with his wife Amal Clooney and their children.