George Clooney and Julia Roberts coordinate in suits as they arrive to film the Jimmy Kimmel show

Pretty Woman became Sporty Woman! Hollywood star Julia Roberts donned a whimsical fitted Gucci X Adidas suit as she linked arms with George Clooney.

The acting duo arrived in Hollywood to film Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday after recently starring in the upcoming rom-com Ticket To Paradise.

George matched Julia with a suit, but instead of her beige and black striped outfit with gold buttons and fuzzy black sleeves, he opted for a classic grey.

The Hollywood hunk, 61, and the 54-year-old Pretty Woman actress – who co-star in upcoming rom-com Ticket to Paradise – both looked stylish in suits.

Roberts wore a white shirt and a classic black tie under the double-breasted suit.

The Oscar winner paired the stylish ensemble with black pointed-toe heels and aviator sunglasses.

The Notting Hill star styled her auburn locks with a center part, falling down her shoulders in light waves.

Her suit is believed to be a custom Gucci suit as it has not been seen on the runway, therefore the prices of the striking pieces are not known.

Although a similar blazer from the Gucci X Adidas collection retails for £3,500, it’s likely her pieces are more than that given its unique value.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky native accessorized with a silver watch and wore a pair of iridescent aviators for the occasion.

George styled his silver hair slightly to the side and had carefully groomed light stubble on his face.

The two Hollywood stars have been the best of friends throughout their careers, and on Thursday they explained why they never took their relationship to the next level.

In a new interview to promote their latest film, the Oscar winners finally revealed why they’ve always been platonic and never dated in real life.

Although Roberts and Clooney are happily married to their respective spouses, Danny Moder and Amal Clooney, they have known each other since they were both single.

During a rapid-fire question session on Get access to Hollywoodhost Kit Hoover asked the Hollywood veterans if they ever adopted a ‘no-dating policy’ in the early days of their working relationships.

‘To not date each other? I don’t think we needed to establish that!’ the Pretty Woman star said. ‘It just seemed like the right thing to do.’

Clooney then elaborated on each other’s busy romantic lives at the time.

“Julia was always in a relationship or I was in a relationship,” the Gravity actor added. ‘We were fast friends straight away. It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think it’s ever really been anything.’

Since 2002, Roberts has been married to Danny Moder, 53. The couple share three children: 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 15.

Meanwhile, Clooney has been happily married to wife Amal Clooney, 44, since 2014. He and the human rights lawyer share five-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Roberts and Clooney have starred in several films together, including 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven, 2002’s Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve, and 2016’s Money Monster.

In their new romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise, the pair play estranged exes who reunite to try to stop their daughter from marrying a man she recently met.

Part of the film’s story required the platonic friends to kiss, which Roberts found a bit bizarre.

“It’s kind of ridiculous,” she admitted Today show. “It’s like kissing your best friend.”

Without missing a beat, Clooney tried to have the last laugh, replying: ‘Well, thanks for that. You know I was a two-time “Sexest Man Alive?”‘

Ticket To Paradise hits theaters on Friday, October 21.

Comedian Sarah Silverman, 51, was also spotted making her way to Kimmel, who was more laid-back and rocked a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘Love Your Mother’.

She wore a pair of bell bottom jeans with knee braids and carried a backpack to the studio. To keep her eyes protected from the sun, the actress wore a pair of black shades.

The star – who was previously the girlfriend of Jimmy Kimmel – wore her black locks pulled into a neat ponytail.

Silverman was one of many celebrities who recently spoke out against Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tirade after he announced he would be going ‘death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE’.

The star took to her social media, writing: ‘Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do almost only Jews speak out against Jew hatred? The silence is so loud.’