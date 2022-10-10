George Clooney jokes about kissing Julia Roberts in front of his wife and children during filming

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been promoting their new movie Ticket To Paradise.

And on Monday, the 61-year-old ER actor and the 54-year-old rom-com queen sat down with Hoda Kotb for Today.

The actors joked about working together again after starring in Ocean’s 11 and its sequels as well as the drama Money Monster. And the two got a laugh when they talked about having to kiss in front of his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney, and their two children Alexander and Ella, five-year-old twins.

New chat: George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been promoting their new movie Ticket To Paradise. And on Monday, the 61-year-old ER actor and the 54-year-old rom-com queen sat down with Hoda Kotb for Today

Talking the talk: The actors joked about working together again after starring in Ocean’s 11 and its sequels as well as drama Money Monster

Hoda got straight to the point about the romance between the two in the much-awaited film.

She asked the longtime friends what it was like to kiss on set in Australia.

“Is it awkward to kiss your dear, dear friend?” Hoda asked.

An amused Clooney then laughed: ‘That’s when my wife and kids come over to visit!’

Opening: George Clooney and Julia Roberts talked about kissing in front of their kids on the set of Ticket to Paradise during an interview with Hoda Kotb for Today that aired Monday

The big smooch: Clooney is seen here kissing Julia Roberts in Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Roberts went on to express that she and her longtime friend George requested that the actor’s son and daughter, Alexander and Ella, aged five, be removed from the set during the kissing scenes.

She recalled: ‘It was the first day they came to visit; it’s like “Papa! Aunt Juju!” It’s like Ah! Get them out!’

In September, they both joked that ‘it took 80 takes’ for them to film the single kiss scene in their upcoming romantic comedy.

While promoting their latest film together, the pals teased that their on-screen smooching took ‘like, six months’ to perfect.

Kissy: He had to kiss Roberts in their new movie Ticket To Paradise. They both joked that ‘it took 80 takes’ for them to film the single kiss scene

‘Yes. I told my wife [Amal Clooney]”It took 80 takes,” the actor shared New York Times. “She said, ‘What the hell?’

It prompted Roberts, who is happily married to Daniel Moder, to explain: ‘It took 79 times for us to laugh and then one of us kissing.’

“Well, we had to get it right,” interjected Clooney, who became fast friends with the Oscar-winning actress since she portrayed a couple in the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven.

Clooney has kissed many famous ladies on the big screen.

He kissed Julia Roberts in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven. And he went in to taste Vera Farmiga in 2009’s Up In The Air.

The star also kissed Judy Greer in the 2011 film The Descendants.

They rehearsed: While promoting their latest film together, the long-time pals teased that their on-screen smooching took ‘like, six months’ to perfect. ‘Yes. I told my wife [ Amal Clooney ], ‘It took 80 takes,’ the actor told The New York Times. “She said, ‘What the hell?’

Parental guidance: Roberts went on to say that she and her longtime friend asked that the actor’s son and daughter, Alexander and Ella, five, be removed from the set during the kissing scenes

Caution: She remembered that ‘the first day they came to visit; it’s like “Papa! Aunt Juju!” It’s like Ah! Get them out!’

.@hodakotb: “Is it awkward to kiss your dear, dear friend?” Clooney: “It’s when my wife and kids come over to visit!” Roberts: “It was the first day they came to visit; it’s like, ‘Papa! Aunt Juju!’ It’s like Ah! Get them out!” Both: “Get them out!” pic.twitter.com/3Ui6vYP1Bp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) 10 October 2022

Also today on Monday, the Erin Brockovich star also stated that she and her co-star were given plenty of room to improvise on set.

“We had quite a bit of ad-libbing, especially in the drunken scenes,” she said.

Clooney then noted that Roberts was surprised by how aggressive their interactions looked on screen.

He said: ‘I remember when we first saw it you said, “You’re so mean to me!”

The actress added that “I had forgotten how some of it was kind of burning.”

Not expected: Clooney then noted that Roberts was surprised by how aggressive their interactions looked on screen

Harsh: The actress added that “I had forgotten how some of it was a bit fiery”

Ticket To Paradise centers on a former couple who travel to Bali in an attempt to sabotage the wedding of their daughter, who is planning to marry a man she had first met.

Development of the feature was announced in 2021 when Clooney and Roberts signed on to direct the film.

The pair had previously worked together on films such as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Money Monster.

Other cast members in the feature include Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Lucas Bravo.

Ticket To Paradise premiered in Spain on September 8 and currently has a 69% rating Rotten tomatoes.

The film is scheduled to premiere in the US on October 21.