George Clooney cuts a dapper figure as he hits the golf course at the Omega Masters in Switzerland

George Clooney cut a neat figure as the guest of honor at the Omega Masters tournament at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland on Saturday.

The 61-year-old actor, who is an ambassador for the luxury watch brand, looked smart in a black suit as he joined fellow stars for a photo chat.

George wore the jacket over a dark shirt that he wore open at the neck, while also wearing one of Omega’s expensive timepieces.

The star brushed aside his salt and pepper locks while also sporting a neatly trimmed beard.

The Omega European Masters is one of the most prestigious golf competitions and is held annually in the Swiss Alps.

Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA, said: “We’ve been the title sponsor of this mountain golf tournament for 21 years, but it’s the first time we’ve welcomed George here. He has given a real star quality to the occasion’.

On the runway: The Up In The Air actor wore a smart navy blue polo shirt that he paired with checked trousers and comfy sneakers

When he took the stage himself, George told the audience: ‘I can see why OMEGA loves it here’ [Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club] this much’.

“This brand always does everything to the highest standard, and when it comes to a golf tournament, I can’t think of a better venue or title host. I love sharing this special moment with them.”

The Up In The Air actor then slipped into more casual attire as he ran through the brand’s latest Speedmaster ’57 campaign, which he starred in, before hitting the golf course.

He wore a neat navy blue polo shirt that he paired with checked pants and comfy sneakers.

George continued: ‘My father always wore an OMEGA. It was the epitome of class. When I first started working with OMEGA 20 years ago, I went through his attic and I found it, and I wounded it and it worked. That’s what I started with, and the ’57 is just a beautiful watch.’

The Oscar winner appeared in his element, shielding his eyes behind designer screens, applauding the players as they competed for the coveted title.

Stunning: Actress Nina looked ravishing in a checked suit with an oversized sleeve while carrying her belongings in a black Chanel bag (pictured with partner Shaun White)

Lovebirds: American actor Glen Powell caused a storm with his partner Jehane-Marie Paris

This internationally renowned golf competition, played on the same course for the 75th time in 2022, has seen winners such as Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie and England’s Lee Westwood.

The star-studded event also featured Olympic Games snowboarder Shaun White along with his partner actress Nina Dobrev.

The brunette beauty looked ravishing in a checked suit with oversized sleeves as she lug her belongings in a black Chanel bag.

Brave: Blackish actor Anthony Anderson looked smart in a checkered suit with him along with trainers

Friends: Paul Wesley (left) cut a casual figure as he joined pal Shaun White (right) for snaps in the sun during the event

Fellow Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and Blackish actor also appeared Anthony Anderson.

The OMEGA Masters will be played at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club between 25 and 28 August and is considered one of the sporting highlights of the year.

Originally called the Swiss Open when it was first played in 1923, the high-altitude competition has remained at the same venue since 1939, making it the oldest golf tournament in Europe to be played on the same course every year.