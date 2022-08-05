George Clooney ‘considering making a film about the Kray twins’

Is George Clooney planning to make a film about notorious London mobsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray?

The double Oscar winner is currently on holiday in Italy with his wife Amal and their five-year-old twins, after finishing production of The Boys In The Boat, a film about an American rowing team.

However, Alison Boshoff of the Daily Mail has revealed that actor and longtime producer friend Grant Heslov is considering the possibility of making a movie about the gangster twins.

New project? George Clooney and his producer friend Grant Heslov are considering making a movie about the Kray twins after the success of Tom Hardy’s Legend

Heslov was spotted on the set of The Boys In The Boat with a copy of Ron Kray’s My Story, a ghost written by TV legend Fred Dinenage, sticking out of his pocket.

The book was published two years before Ronnie died and in it he tells extensively about his bisexuality and mental health problems, as well as his faith (he found God while he was in Broadmoor), and how he had telepathic communication with brother Reggie, who was incarcerated in Lewes. .

Since 2006, Heslov and Clooney have run Smokehouse Pictures, which has made films including Good Night, And Good Luck, Argo, and Ocean’s 8.

Talented: Tom Hardy played both twins in the 2015 film Legend, which received average reviews from critics, but Hardy was widely acclaimed for his portrayal of both twins

The Krays have appeared on the big screen before.

Tom Hardy played both twins in the movie Legend in 2015; and Gary and Martin Kemp were in the 1990 movie The Krays.

While Legend received average reviews from critics, Hardy was widely acclaimed for his portrayal of both twins – with many calling it one of his best performances ever.

In total, the film now has $424.8 million internationally and $612.9 million worldwide.

Dinenage, now 80, revealed that the rights to the book have not yet been bought by Clooney, but he would be thrilled if it did.

He added, “I’d love to make a cameo appearance.”