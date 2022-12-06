George Clooney and wife Amal touches down in LA… after receiving a lifetime achievement award

George Clooney and wife Amal landed in Los Angeles just a day after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors.

After being honored at a gala for his contributions to American culture through the performing arts on Saturday, the two-time Oscar winner, 61, looked in high spirits as he returned to the City of Angels.

After descending the stairs of a private jet, the Ticket to Paradise star was seen smiling as he held hands with the human rights lawyer, 44, whom he married in 2014.

During their cross-country flight from Washington, DC to California, the father-of-two wore a black jacket over a matching T-shirt and tailored pants.

His wife wore a long brown jacket, trousers and a pair of knee-high leather boots.

This is their first public sighting since attending the Kennedy Awards, in which he was one of a handful of honorees.

Speaking at the event, George commented on the honor, saying, “Growing up in a small town in Kentucky, I never imagined that one day I would be the one sitting on the balcony of the Kennedy Center Honors .’

“It is an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as the rest of these incredible artists. This is a really exciting surprise for the entire Clooney family,” he continued.

Other 2022 honorees include: contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; legendary singer of soul, gospel, R&B and pop, Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and the iconic Irish rock band U2, made up of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

George Clooney’s achievements as a recording artist and filmmaker have earned him two Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, four SAG Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Critics’ Choice Awards, an Emmy, four National Board of Review Awards, and the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event will air on CBS on Wednesday, December 28.

Films from his production company with Grant Heslov, Smokehouse Pictures, include Warner Bros’ Academy Award®-winning drama Argo, Good Night, and Good Luck, The Midnight Sky, The Ides of March, Boys in the Boat and Ticket to Paradise.

He also starred in films such as Out of Sight, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Syriana, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, The Descendants, Gravity and the Oceans trilogy.

Before his film career, Clooney starred in several television series and became best known to TV audiences during his five years on the popular NBC drama ER. His portrayal of Dr. Douglas Ross earned him Golden Globe, SAG, People’s Choice, and Emmy Award nominations.