George Clooney and Julia Roberts joke ‘it took 80 takes’ to film their kissing scene

George Clooney and Julia Roberts joked that “it took 80 takes” to film the single kissing scene in their upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise.

While teasing their latest movie together, the old friends teased that their on-screen cuddling took “about six months” to perfect.

‘Yes. I told my wife [Amal Clooney]”It took 80 takes,” the actor said The New York Times. ‘She was like, ‘What the hell is it?’

Roberts, who is happily married to Daniel Moder, to explain, “It took us 79 takes of laughing and then that one take of us kissing.”

“Well, we had to get it right,” interrupted Clooney, who has become good friends with the Oscar-winning actress since he played a couple in the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven.

The father of two also revealed that their roles were “clearly written for them” by Ol Parker, who originally penned their characters’ names as Georgia and Julian.

“I hadn’t really made a romantic comedy since One Fine Day – I haven’t managed it like Julia on that forum – but I read it and thought, ‘Well, if Jules is into it, I think this could be fun. his’ ,” confessed the outlet.

Meanwhile, Roberts stated that the film “somehow only made sense with” her and Clooney because of their “chemistry.”

“We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we’re going into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so we’re talking about that,” she joked.

Funny: The movie, directed by the director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, is a rom-com about two ill-behaved people who rediscover love

This marks the fourth time that the Hollywood stars, who play exes on a mission to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake of marrying young 25 years ago, will be reunited for a movie.

In the film, their characters’ daughter Lily (played by Kaitlyn Dever) meets the love of her life on a post-graduation trip to Bali, where her parents must travel to change their mind.

However, judging by the trailer, it looks like Julia and George’s journey to save their daughter will turn into a journey to heal their own problems with each other.

From fighting to sit side by side on the same plane, to taking tequila shots and embarrassing their child by dancing – it seems like a reconciliation could be on the cards.

