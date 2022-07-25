George Clooney and his glamorous wife Amal enjoy romantic date night in Lake Como

George and Amal Clooney enjoyed a romantic night out on Friday during their vacation on Lake Como, Italy.

The pair were spotted strolling on a deck overlooking the lake before later boarding a boat for an evening trip with a group of friends.

Amal, 44, cut a glamorous figure for the evening when she donned a white strapless mini dress with a layered detail as she stepped out with husband George, 61.

The garment also featured a cut-out floral embellishment while the lawyer added height to her frame with a pair of gold heels.

Amal added to her outfit with a pair of silver-jeweled earrings, while also carrying a gold clutch.

Amal let her brunette locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her look with a light palette of makeup.

George looked typically smart in a light gray blazer and matching trousers, which he paired with a crisp white shirt.

The pair appeared in good spirits on their date night and held hands as they boarded the boat.

The pair were joined by makeup artist Charlotte TIlbury and her husband George Waud.

George and Amal met in 2013 at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Venice in 2014 and welcomed five-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

It comes after reports that George and Amal would reportedly spend £6.8million (€7.9million) on a sprawling 425 hectare estate in the south of France.

The property is located in Brignoles in the Var, known as Domaine de Canadel, with a swimming pool, tennis court and 10 hectare vineyard.

The beautiful historic home is also moments away from George’s fellow Hollywood star and Oceans’ co-star Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval in Correns, meaning the friends would be neighbors when in Europe.

Set on 425 acres (172 hectares), the 18th-century main building is believed to be spread over three floors to provide ample space and was renovated in the 1990s by architect Bruno Lafourcade, Dirt reports.

After recently being featured in TIME’s issue 12 Women of the Year, Amal spoke to the magazine about her driving force behind work, noting, “With everything going on today, I want to have a good answer when [my twins ] ask me what I was doing.’

She went on to discuss her partnership with George, gushing, “The marriage has been wonderful.

“I have a partner in my husband who is incredibly inspiring and supportive, and we have a home full of love and laughter. It’s a joy I could never have imagined.

‘I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life and to be a mother – that’s how I find my balance. As for a larger audience profile, I guess all I can do is try to focus the spotlight on what’s important. Some customers can certainly benefit from that.’

George previously revealed how he knew Amal was ‘The One’.

He said in a podcast, “The truth was I met this amazing woman and she was breathtaking. She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was kind of taken aback.

“We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year we met. It surprised me more than anyone in the world and everyone was surprised.’