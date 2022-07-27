George Clarke’s new love Florence Hvorostovsky receives the blessing of her late husband’s family

George Clarke’s new girlfriend has received the blessing of her late husband’s new family after she made her new relationship public.

Swiss opera singer Florence Hvorostovsky, 52, confirmed her romance with George, 48, this month when they were spotted hand in hand in Ibiza.

Before meeting George, she was married to Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and the couple had two children—Nina, 15, and Maxim, 19—before he tragically died of brain cancer in 2017 at age 55.

Florence has remained on good terms with her late husband’s family, including Dmitri’s parents who live in Moscow, who have now said they support her decision to start dating again.

Supported: George Clarke’s new girlfriend Florence Hvorostovsky has received the blessing of her late husband’s new family after she made her new relationship public (George and Florence pictured in Ibiza last week)

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, Dmitri’s cousin Alexey Zarkhin, a construction contractor in Siberia, said the family understood why Florence moved on.

“We have to understand that if a woman doesn’t support her femininity, she would turn into an old lady pretty quickly,” he said. “Then no one would be interested in her—neither her children, nor anyone else.

“So as wonderful as her late husband was and as much as she loved him, we all – all of us, her children and the public – need a vibrant, vibrant and beautiful Florence.”

Florence – born in Italy and a fluent Russian speaker – met Dmitri in 1999 at the Bolshoi Theater in Geneva.

The world-famous baritone played the part of Don Juan and Florence was his partner, with the couple sparking off their romance after Dmitri kissed her during rehearsals.

Widower: Before meeting George, she was married to Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and the couple had two children — Nina, 15, and Maxim, 19 — before he tragically died of brain cancer in 2017 at age 55 (pictured together in 2012 )

Although Florence does not live in Russia, she continued to support her husband’s legacy there by preparing concerts in Moscow for the Dmitry Hvorostovsky Foundation – which she has since paused due to the war in Ukraine.

It is not known when Florence first began dating architect George, known for real estate shows including Amazing Spaces and The Restoration Man, but earlier this month they were together at Wimbledon.

The news about the couple’s romance comes five months after it became known that George had separated from his wife Katie Morgan Jones.

Their rift was revealed in February, with it being said that they had put their rural bungalow up for sale, valued at £870,000.

Blessing: Florence has remained on good terms with her late husband’s family, who have now said they support her decision to start dating again (Photo: Dmitri’s cousin Alexey Zarkhin)

The Sun reported at the time that marketing consultant Katie had hinted at their breakup in a series of cryptic Instagram posts before her page was subsequently made private.

She is said to have shared posts, including one late last year hinting “having gone through the most bizarre and traumatic situation,” while a post uploaded last month read: “Now to the future. After a few weird years. . . it’s time for a change.’

While in other posts she reportedly spoke of “lockdowns isolated on my own,” being a “test of mental agility,” while also citing “many, many other trials and tribulations, tears and revelations.”

New Love: It’s not known when Florence first started dating architect George, but they went to Wimbledon together earlier this month

The couple, who tied the knot in Ibiza in 2018, had initially lived in their London home after they got married, but soon moved into a Cotswolds house – which is now rumored to have been sold.

George was previously married to animator Catriona Drummond, but they split in 2014 after more than 10 years together. The former couple shares sons Georgie and Emilio and a daughter Iona.

He confirmed his split in a statement at the time, saying: “We have been married for a long time and decided to separate.

“We have separate custody of the children and are going through an amicable separation and divorce.”