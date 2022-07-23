George Clarke ‘finds love again with Swiss opera singer’ – five months after his split from wife

George Clarke has reportedly found love again, five months after his divorce from wife Katie Morgan was revealed.

The 48-year-old architect, known for real estate shows including Amazing Spaces and The Restoration Man, is pictured in Ibiza holding hands with Swiss opera singer Florence Hvorostovsky, 52, in Ibiza, in images obtained by The sun.

George looked happy and content as he strolled with his supposed new girlfriend after an intimate lunch at restaurant El Chiringuito.

George Clarke has reportedly found love again with opera singer Florence Hvorostovsky, 52, five months after his divorce from wife Katie Morgan was revealed (George and Florence pictured at Wimbledon this month)

The father of two cut a casual figure in a navy blue T-shirt and dark navy blue shorts, combined with black flip flops and trendy shades.

Meanwhile, Florence looked stunning in a patterned mini dress, brown belt, and gold flip flops.

Dmitri, the Russian opera baritone man from Florence, died in 2017 at the age of 55 after battling a brain tumor.

A source told The Sun of the new couple, “George and Florence looked very happy together. They were chatting and joking and seemed very comfortable – like an established couple.

About: George’s estranged wife Katie, who he parted with earlier this year after four years of marriage, is said to be still ‘upset’ by their breakup

“George has a house on the island and has spent much of the summer here.”

It is not known how long George and Florence have been together, but earlier this month they went to Wimbledon with other friends.

When asked about his new relationship, George said, “I don’t want to talk about it. I have nothing to add.’

The publication reports that George’s estranged wife Katie is still “upset” by their breakup.

MailOnline has reached out to George’s representatives for comment.

Cosy: It is not known how long George and Florence have been together, but earlier this month they went to Wimbledon with other friends

Their rift was revealed in February, with it being said that they had put their rural bungalow up for sale, valued at £870,000.

In the meantime, The sun reported at the time that marketing consultant Katie had reportedly hinted at their breakup in a series of cryptic Instagram posts, before her page was subsequently made private.

She is said to have shared posts, including one late last year hinting “having gone through the most bizarre and traumatic situation,” while a post uploaded last month read: “Now to the future. After a few weird years. . . it’s time for a change.’

While in other posts she reportedly spoke of “lockdowns isolated on my own,” being a “test of mental agility,” while also citing “many, many other trials and tribulations, tears and revelations.”

New Love: A source said, “George and Florence looked very happy together. They were chatting and joking and seemed very comfortable – like an established couple’

The couple, who tied the knot in Ibiza in 2018, had initially lived in their London home after they got married, but soon moved into a Cotswolds house – which is now rumored to have been sold.

The publication states that sources close to the couple have confirmed that their relationship is over.

George was previously married to animator Catriona Drummond, but they split in 2014.

The former couple shares sons Georgie and Emilio and a daughter Iona.

He confirmed his split in a statement at the time, saying: “We have been married for a long time and decided to separate.

“We have separate custody of the children and are going through an amicable separation and divorce.”