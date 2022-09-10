George, Charlotte and Louis will become Princes and Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children now have new titles as their grandfather takes the throne.

King Charles III, 73, announced in his first public address to the nation yesterday that he has bestowed the titles Prince and Princess of Wales on Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This means that while their parents adopt this new title, their three children will now be known as Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

Prince William and Prince Harry were known as William and Harry of Wales before they were given their own titles.

As Charles’s eldest son, William also inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall on the Queen’s death.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children have a new title as their grandfather becomes king and will be known as Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales (pictured on their first day of school, Wednesday morning)

King Charles III, 73, announced in his first public address to the nation yesterday that he has bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on Prince William and Kate Middleton, both aged 40.

In his first televised address to the nation since the Queen’s death, King Charles III confirmed that his son Prince William would inherit his title of Prince of Wales and that his wife Kate would become Princess.

The king said: ‘Today I am proud to create’ [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the land whose title I have been privileged to bear for so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine at his side, I know our new Prince and Princess of Wales will continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginalized to the center where vital help can be given.”

As children of Kate and William, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will now be known as Princes and Princess of Wales until they are given their own personal titles.

William and Kate’s children have become Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridg

Since the 14th century, the title of the Princess of Wales has been used by the wives of the Princes of Wales. However, it is a courtesy title.

Kate and William have also become Duke and Duchess of Cornwall retaining the Duchy of Cambridge meaning their children are also ‘Cornish Cambridge’.

Kate, formerly known as the Duchess of Cambridge, will now bear the titles of the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess of Wales – the first member of the royal family to bear the title since Princess Diana.

A royal source said the new Princess of Wales “appreciates the history of this role but understandably wants to look to the future as she creates her own path”.

The royal source said: ‘The couple are focused on building the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the humble and humble way they have approached their work before.”

Meanwhile, the change of monarch has led to other title changes around the royal family.

William also inherited the Scottish titles Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

The Duchess of Cambridge is now the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. When William becomes Prince of Wales, as expected, she becomes Princess of Wales

The Duke of Cambridge, as heir to the throne, is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. As Charles’ eldest son, he inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall (pictured) and King Charles confirmed that he made him Prince of Wales

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince after the Queen’s death. His younger sister, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be princess after the death of the Queen and with her grandfather, the Prince of Wales, becoming king.

Kate will also bear the title Countess of Chester when William becomes the Earl of Chester. She is now also the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland – formerly the title of Camilla.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward, who was known as the Earl of Wessex, could become the Duke of Edinburgh, while his wife, Sophie Wessex, would become the new Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward was until now Earl of Wessex. However, he could become Duke of Edinburgh after the Queen’s death.

Members of the royal family see a title change after the death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, The Queen

The dukedom was expected to be handed over to Edward after Buckingham Palace announced in 1999 that he would succeed his father “in due course” with the blessing of both his parents.

The royal family whose titles will NOT change after the death of the queen Princess Anne, also known as Princess Royal

Prince Andrew, also known as Duke of York

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice It is currently unclear whether the titles for Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn will change. It may depend on whether their father, Prince Edward, is given the title of Duke of Edinburgh. In 2021, it was reported that Prince Charles was considering granting or suspending the title to Edward. If Edward had inherited the title of Edinburgh, would it pass to his own son, James, Viscount Severn, who is raised to expect a life outside the royal family.

Instead, he was given the title Earl of Wessex by the Queen after his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones that same year.

But after Prince Philip’s death in April 2021, at the age of 99, the title immediately reverted to Philip’s eldest son, Charles, in keeping with royal tradition as set forth in the Letters Patent issued when George VI Philip gave the title in 1947.

Last year it was reported that Charles was deciding whether to grant the title to Edward, another member of his family, or suspend it.

He was said to have considered breaking the 1999 promise as he assessed his own future. The Sunday Times said.

A source told the publication: ‘The Prince is the Duke of Edinburgh in its current form, and it’s up to him what happens to the title. It doesn’t go to Edward.’

And another said, ‘Edinburgh is not going to them (the Wessexes) as for the Prince.’

The title of the Duke of Edinburgh will merge with the crown upon Charles’s eventual accession to the throne, meaning it can be reassigned to Edward.

The first decision to give Edward the title was made in recognition of his work with and dedication to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award – of which he is a trustee, as well as chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

Philip was the sixth person – including two Dukes of Gloucester and Edinburgh – to hold the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

If Edward had inherited the title of Edinburgh, would it pass to his own son, James, Viscount Severn, who is raised to expect a life outside the royal family.