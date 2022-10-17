George Burgess is released by St George Illawarra Dragons

<!–

St George Illawarra has released premiership-winning prop George Burgess from the final year of his contract after an unfavorable return to the NRL.

When he joined the Dragons after two years at home in England, the former South Sydney forward became the first man to play professional rugby league following hip surgery.

But his comeback was overshadowed in March when he was charged by police with unauthorized sexual contact.

Burgess later went to a rehabilitation center to resolve personal issues unrelated to the criminal charge, for which he is due to be heard next year.

He made two appearances for the Dragons’ NSW Cup side in August following his time away from the club,

A month later, his twin brother and former Souths teammate Thomas told AAP that George was excited about an NRL return.

But the 30-year-old Englishman leaves the Dragons with just four first-class appearances and faces the challenge of playing NRL again.

“The Dragons thank George for his contribution to St George Illawarra and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” the Dragons said in a statement.

The Dragons have signed Zane Musgrove to replace Burgess after the Wests Tigers prop secured a release of the last two years of his contract.

The Tigers’ front row rotation struggled to match their NRL rivals this season, but the Dragons said they were delighted to welcome Musgrove.

“Zane is an established NRL player with a strong physical presence and will be a great addition to our attacking squad,” said Ben Haran, the club’s general manager of football.

“We’ve been looking forward to building our forward platoon and we’re excited to see Zane join the Dragons.”

Musgrove is the Dragons’ first official signing for 2023 and comes in the days after captain Ben Hunt signed a contract extension.