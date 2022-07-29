George Burgess gambling addiction revealed

The full extent of George Burgess’ runaway bet can be revealed as the troubled NRL star continues to seek treatment for gambling addiction.

Sources close to the 30-year-old say he has “got lost” betting on horses and greyhounds in recent years, dropping “hundreds of thousands” of dollars.

Burgess is reeling from injury issues and uncertainty about his playing future with the St George Illawarra Dragons as he faces the fallout from his gambling woes.

Obviously, Burgess, who has three young children with his model wife Joanna, was even forced to borrow money from relatives to make ends meet.

Finally, he went to a rehabilitation center specializing in addiction, where sources said he was “being very well” and expected to leave soon.

Burgess was once one of the NRL’s top props, earning $800,000. He played in South Sydney with older brothers Sam and Luke and twins George and won a premiership in 2014

George is one of four Burgess brothers who have played NRL along with older siblings Sam and Luke and twins Tom. For a while, all four played together in South Sydney.

He had long been an avid gambler – especially on horses and dogs – and found it easier to bet big in Australia than in his native Britain.

Sources say George’s gambling was still a relatively ‘harmless’ habit during a brief stint in Britain with Super League in 2020 following his departure from Souths a year earlier.

Flattened in a brutal tackle during Wigan’s season opener, Burgess played just nine games as he struggled with a serious hip injury that eventually required surgery.

It is believed that it was during Burgess’ long time on the sidelines, when he missed the tension of the competition and the routine of training, that his gambling increased.

The hip procedure Burgess underwent is one from which league players rarely fully recover.

Burgess is the only player in NRL history to return to high-level football after such an operation.

Things started to get better in late 2021 when it was announced that Burgess would return to the NRL this year after being handed a two-year contract from St George Illawarra.

Burgess’ contract with the Dragons is reportedly worth $120,000 to $150,000, while at his peak he was making $800,000 a year.

He has been advised to cut back on a lifestyle that cannot be supported by the money he now earns from football.

Persistent hip problems and a much smaller paycheck set off a gambling spiral that also coincided with a much-discussed “sexual touching” charge.

On March 23, it was revealed that Burgess had been arrested and charged with sexually touching a woman’s buttocks without her consent.

He pleaded not guilty and will be heard in February next year.

It was a long fall for the once all-consuming prop, hailed as one of the best in the NRL when Souths won his 21st premiership in 2014.

Those close to the footballer say that as soon as the famous Burgess clan became aware of the full extent of its financial predicament, they decided to intervene.

A source said Burgess had lost “everything” — believed to be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Daily Mail Australia learns that family members have been urging him to seek help for at least a year.

Burgess took the step of admitting he had a serious problem and entered rehab where he is believed to spend at least a month battling his gambling demons.

He has played just four games this season, the last of which was a 13-minute appearance in the Dragons’ 12-6 win over West Tigers in round eight on May 1.

St George Illawarra confirmed Burgess’s furlough at the time – stressing it had nothing to do with his current criminal case – via a statement.

“St George Illawarra can confirm that attacker George Burgess has recently been given leave,” the statement said.

“Burguess absence is personal and unrelated to his current criminal case.”

A source close to the Burgess family said George was willing to do whatever he could to overcome his addiction after a difficult few years affected by his potentially ending injury.

“It’s been a really tough road for him and feeling like the pressure is tougher when you have a young family,” said a Burgess insider, who believed George also struggled with comparisons to his brothers.

“Luke is doing well and has managed his investments well. Working on his personal issues, Sam will likely be the assistant at Souths next year.

Tom has managed to remain virtually injury free throughout his career.

“So it was a tough pill for George to swallow. But he is willing to do the work now.

“He knows he has to.”

Another source said Burgess would soon be out of rehab and was positive about getting his life in order. “He seems to be doing really well,” the source said.