George Bernard Shaw met Eliza Doolittle in real life months before her death

George Bernard Shaw had his ‘prayers answered’ when he found himself an Eliza Doolittle-esque maid just months before he died, newly declassified files reveal.

Documents show the Nobel laureate asked the Irish ambassador to London in 1950 if he could help him find a maid for his English home in Ayot St Lawrence, Hertfordshire.

A woman named Miss M. Mooney from the then Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin organized a panel interview to find the new servant; in her opinion, someone like the protagonist of her famous Pygmalion, the impoverished Eliza Doolittle who was trained. for high society.

The unanimous decision was that Patricia Dicker, of Bray, County Wicklow, was “an answer to Mr Shaw’s prayer”. She was described as ‘Eliza Doolittle the Second’ who ‘seems like a very adaptable young lady’.

George Bernard Shaw asked the Irish ambassador in London in 1950 if he could help him find a maid for his home in England.

It was noted that Ms Dicker “admits that she likes dancing and photos, but says they are not essential to her and that she would be quite content to cycle to Welwyn on her days off and find her own amusement in whatever she has to.” to offer”.

Miss Mooney added: “She is quite willing to take orders and adapt, and any impression we may have had at first that she was drawn to the glamor of the position was soon dispelled by her no-nonsense, no-nonsense attitude.”

In a later note confirming her appointment, Miss Mooney said she was “very pleased” that Ms Dicker was successful “and I think we are very lucky to have her.”

‘She is a very unusual type…she vowed to adjust to the routine of what I imagine is a rather difficult household; at least we have to admit that it’s unusual and not every girl would fit in there.’

Shaw died at his home, aged 94, just months after Dicker’s appointment.

Around seven months after Shaw’s death, the Foreign Office took steps to distance itself from the appointment. The files show that Dicker’s mother had complained that her daughter was ordered to stay at home “even after her death.”

An official notes in the files that the mother was told “this department had absolutely no official connection to the appointment” and was “simply doing GBS a personal favor.”

“In my opinion, any claim you have on the GBS estate does not arise until after we are done with the matter,” the official wrote.