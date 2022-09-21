George Balderson stars with hat-trick as Essex tumble to two-day defeat

Lancashire 131 (Harmer 5-41) and 73 (Snater 6-10) hit Essex 107 (Cook 40, Bailey 5-36) and 59 (Balderson 5-14, Williams 4-24) by 38 runs

George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to dash Essex’s hopes in an incredible game at Chelmsford that spanned just over four sessions.

The pace bowler finished with 5 for 14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams, who returned 4 for 24, as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 35 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.

Only two Essex batsmen reached double figures against the telling and incisive bowling of the Lancashire duo, who helped their side to 19 points as Essex were left with a paltry three after a dramatic Championship clash.

The demons of the previous day, when 26 wickets fell, continued to manifest. Lancashire resumed their second innings at 25 for 6, losing their seventh 20 ball game of the morning.

Debutant George Bell had looked settled as he went on to make 24, the equal-highest score by a Lancashire player in the match. However, his 28-ball knock ended when he was bowled round his legs by Shane Snater to reduce Lancashire to 34 for 7. Snater had taken 5 for 6 in 4.2 overs at that point.

The two Toms, Bailey and Hartley, both hit successive boundaries in an uncharacteristically wayward over from Sam Cook that cost 17 runs. Bailey then dropped the bat on the first ball of the next over, only to pick out Dan Lawrence on the long-leg boundary to give Snater his sixth wicket and incredible figures of 6 for 10.

Cook achieved a measure of personal satisfaction when Hartley attempted an upper-cut to a short ball and only managed to edge behind. It was Cook’s 200th first-class wicket for Essex.

Simon Harmer had the final say when he hit Matt Parkinson full on the front pad to end the visitors’ second innings inside 24 overs for a paltry 73. All-rounder Snater, Essex’s player of the year, was rewarded for a breakthrough season with his county cap in the lunch break .

With the floodlights on all day, Alastair Cook and Nick Browne made a relatively quiet start to Essex’s chase and had 24 on the board in seven overs to ease the nerves of the home camp before Browne was caught lbw by Bailey.

But the introduction of Balderson sent waves of panic through the home camp. With his second delivery, he had Cook batting all ends with one that popped in and dislodged his leg bail.

His next ball saw Dan Lawrence chip carelessly to Williams at midwicket before the bowler broke Matt Critchley’s defense to claim his hat-trick.

Lunch arrived soon after with Balderson feasting on figures of 2-2-0-3 as Essex faltered at 34 for 4.

The next wicket to fall on a wicket condemned as ‘unplayable’ by Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple was that of Feroze Khushi, who was bowled by Williams for a single as Essex wobbled further to 35 for 5.

Adam Rossington opted for aggression and collected two boundaries before Balderson bowled him out and with 55, Essex lost their seventh and eighth wickets, both to Williams.

Throughout the carnage, skipper Tom Westley had stood his ground but he finally succumbed for 13, having survived 41 balls before being taken for a fifth wicket for Balderson.