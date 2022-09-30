George and Amal Clooney look casually chic as they hold hands in New York after Albie Awards kickoff

George and Amal Clooney continue to show their love for each other.

The Oscar winner, 61, and the human rights lawyer held hands as they left their New York hotel on Friday, just days after celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

Amal, 44, looked casually chic in straight-leg jeans, a loose-fitting t-shirt and a mustard yellow trench coat.

The Time Woman of the Year styled her dark locks in loose waves, wore natural-looking daytime makeup and oversized sunglasses.

George showed off his slim physique in a black golf shirt and jeans.

The Midnight Sky star wore neutral suede loafers and wore a black leather jacket.

On Thursday night, the glamorous couple hosted the first-ever Albie awards at the New York Public Library, in partnership with their nonprofit, The Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The event was billed as “an evening honoring brave right defenders who are at great risk for what they do.”

The awards are named after South African justice Albie Sachs and his efforts to end apartheid.

The judge was honored on Thursday, along with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and several others who took a stand against human rights violations.

A-list guests on the star-studded evening included Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, Oscar Isaac, Bruce Springsteen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Simone Ashley, Phoebe Dynevor, Drew Barrymore, Jodi Turner Smith, as well as an old friend and Ticket to Ride co-star Julia Roberts, 54.

The CFJ provides free legal support to victims of human rights abuses, especially journalists, women and members of marginalized communities.

Speak with Entertainment tonight on the red carpet, George explained the importance of honoring those whose safety and freedom are at risk.

“All of our award winners are at risk and I can’t think of a better reason to hold an awards ceremony than to try and draw attention to someone and maybe make it a little harder to throw them in jail. ‘

Amal added: “For me it’s an extension of what I can do as a lawyer individually, but here we can do it on a large scale, so they’re the same people I can hire as clients, victims of genocide, of human rights abuses, journalists.” who are locked up, but as an individual lawyer I can only represent a certain number.’

“Through the foundation, we are now in over 40 countries and it has been great to see the response we’ve had for tonight and in terms of all our allies… just people wanting to do their part, and it’s working. ‘