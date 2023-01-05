Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei joins TOWIE in first ever crossover between the reality shows

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei joins The Only Way Is Essex in the reality show’s first-ever crossover.

The TV personality, 33, who is in a relationship with TOWIE cast member Jordan Brooks, will star alongside her boyfriend in the upcoming series of the show, which will be filmed overseas.

An Essex insider told MailOnline that ITVBe producers hope Sophie, who was in the original cast of Geordie Shore and has more than 2 million Instagram followers, will help revive the series, which has grown in popularity in recent years. has lost.

New addition: The Only Wahey is Essex! Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei joins The Only Way Is Essex, in the reality show’s first-ever crossover

A source revealed: ‘Sophie has been on reality TV for over 12 years, she knows what a good show is.

“Producers are very excited for her to join TOWIE and hope she brings some of her fiery Geordie energy to the cast.

TOWIE is still in talks about Sophie’s possible involvement, but she can’t wait to officially sign on the dotted line and go on the show with boyfriend Jordan.

“There will definitely be some drama between Sophie, Ella Rae Wise and Chloe Brockett, who both dated Jordan last year.”

MailOnline has contacted Sophie and TOWIE for comment.

Love is in the air: The TV personality, who is in a relationship with TOWIE cast member Jordan Brooks, will star alongside her boyfriend in the upcoming series of the show, which will be filmed abroad

Sophie was an original cast member of Geordie Shore when the show first launched in 2011, alongside Charlotte Crosby, Vicky Pattison, Gary Beadle and Holly Hagan.

While former Love Island contestants including Olivia Attwood, Georgia Harrison and Cara De La Hyde and Nathan Massey have all joined TOWIE in the past, none from Geordie Shore or Made In Chelsea have appeared on the ITVBe show.

She left the MTV series for good in 2019 and has been in a relationship with TOWIE’s Jordan since November.

Sophie, who previously dated DJ Joel Corry and stripper Jay Bigz, has called Jordan the “love of her life” on Instagram and dedicated a heartfelt post to their new romance.

Family affair: Sophie spent the Christmas season celebrating with new boyfriend Jordan and her cousin Marnie Simpson and her fiancé Casey Johnson (pictured)

In December, she said, “Just when I was about to give up on love, you came into my life and showed me what a true gentleman and true love is.

“Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world. My eternal JB, I love you.’

Last year, in scenes filmed for TOWIE, Jordan attempted to court Ella and the pair went on several dates, but in the end she was not interested.

He also romanced Ella’s ex-best friend Chloe, who accused him of only being interested in her during filming to boost his popularity.

Filming on the new series TOWIE will begin at the end of January after the annual Christmas special, The Only Way Is Essexmas, was cancelled.

It is unknown if Amy Childs, who is expecting twins with boyfriend Billy Delbosq, will appear in the episodes filmed abroad, while she also has children Polly and Ritchie to look after.

Former Celebs Go Dating star Chloe accused Jordan of only being interested in dating her while filming TOWIE after he stopped replying to her messages after the series ended