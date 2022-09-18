Geordie Shore’s Rebecca Walker looks completely unrecognisable after ditching Geordie Shore

Earlier Geordie Shore star Rebecca Walker looks completely unrecognizable after digging the MTV showed ten years ago.

The former wild child, now 29, left the MTV hit show after series three and said she hasn’t looked back since.

Now the mother of three looks very different with platinum blonde hair, after she rose to fame on the hit show with jet black locks.

New Look: Former Geordie Shore star Rebecca Walker looks unrecognizable after ditching the famous MTV show a decade ago. She now has light blond hair

The former reality TV star appears to have softened her makeup look in recent snaps and stunned as she shows off her natural beauty.

Rebecca made an immediate impression when she joined the cast of Geordie Shore in her second year as a rowdy teenager.

Her holidays are definitely over as she is now a mother of two young boys and recently welcomed a baby daughter late last year.

Rebecca, who joined the house alongside Ricci Guarnaccio in series two, was immediately involved in a blazing feud with Vicky Pattinson.

On top of her squabbles with Vicky, who during an argument screamed that she had “older toenails than her,” she enjoyed a brief romance with one of the show’s other late cast members, Jay Gardner.

However, the cast members quickly accept her before she dropped out of the show ten years ago.

Rebecca said at the time that she “wanted to work on other projects.”

And Rebecca certainly made her appearance on the TV show famous, but now she’s focusing on motherhood for her kids Harry-Theo, Brody and Sadie.

A few years ago, she told her fans she didn’t feel like going to a reunion show, but she claimed she still loved her time on the chaotic show.

She posted on her socials: ‘I want to thank everyone for the lovely tweets regarding the geordie shore reunion. I didn’t participate as I have Harry now and work commitments, although it would have been great and fun to watch with everyone on.’

“I thought it was the best choice for myself to miss it. I’m really looking forward to watching it. It was really up to the stage where I am in life mom and work.’

“I miss the carefree 18 year old girl who was once part of all the madness xx.”