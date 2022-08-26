Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers reveals his newborn son will require surgery for 18-24 months

Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers has revealed that his newborn son was born with health issues that will require surgery over the next 18-24 months.

To his Instagram stories on Thursday, the TV star opened up about his son’s condition and revealed that his partner Talia Oatway required maternal-fetal medications during pregnancy.

Aaron also revealed that his son’s name was Oakley Bleu Chalmers, before noting that he and Talia were a “whirlwind of emotions” after a few rough days for the family.

Fetal medicine, also known as perinatology, is described as “a branch of medicine that focuses on treating health problems of the mother and fetus before, during and shortly after pregnancy.”

Aaron gave an update on his son’s health, explaining: ‘Hi everyone, I thought I’d jump in here soon to give a quick update, me and Talia are overwhelmed with all the congratulations and stuff, I’ll put it in a correct Story in a few days.

‘We’ve had another healthy boy, another healthy boy named Oakley, Oakley Chalmers, who weighed six pounds an ounce, unfortunately there have been a few issues with the baby.

“We’ve been in fetal medicine for most of the pregnancy, then we were acquitted, unfortunately it wasn’t cleared, and it wasn’t picked up on the scans, so little bubba will probably be in and out of surgery for the next 18 months.” up to 24 months, so just me and Talia come to terms with everything.’

The TV star continued: ‘We don’t ignore people, we just let things sink in, we just record everything like what the specialists say and stuff, it’s been a rollercoaster and two days.

“The baby is healthy, heart, lungs and all that stuff, but we have a lot of meeting specialists and just let people know what the plan is for the coming months.”

The father concluded, “Thank you so much for all your messages, the love hearts the congratulations, but like I said, it’s been a whirlwind of emotions for the past 48 hours, and I’ll give a good update when I know more.”

Aaron becomes a father for the third time when partner Talia Oatway gave birth in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Talia took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo of herself rocking their new bundle of joy, where she admitted the couple is “going through a lot” right now.

Meanwhile, Geordie Shore hunk Aaron, 35, shared an image of him cuddling the toddler on his own stories, writing across the top of the image: “Baby arrived early this morning.

‘Going to bed for a few hours after a whirlwind of a night @talia.oatway’.

Talia then shared the sweet image again, writing: “It’s been a few long and hard days, I couldn’t have done it without my husband Aaron,”

The couple are already parents to Romeo, two, and Maddox, 15, while Talia also has daughter Siennah, eight, from a previous relationship.

Talia’s post saw her don a Lion King top while holding her baby boy close, with her caption saying the couple had to “figure out some family stuff.”

She wrote: ‘Good morning, everyone would like to thank you for all the messages. I no me and Aaron have been quiet but we have a lot to deal with right now.

“I hope you appreciate that we have some time to sort out some family matters. We have a new baby that we are in love with and who will make our family so strong. Thanks again .️

I have the most wonderful husband who supports me and takes care of the other children at home. He has no idea how much I appreciate him ❤️ love you @aaroncgshore.’ [sic]

In April, Aaron confirmed that he and girlfriend Talia Oatway would be welcoming another baby – just weeks after reports claimed they were expecting.

The professional fighter took to his Instagram account to confirm the good news.

He uploaded an adorable family photo for his 2.3 million followers and wrote: ‘ANOTHER BABY CHALMERS ON THE ROAD.

‘I can’t believe we’re having another baby! @memoriesbymel made us the most beautiful blanket to announce the news to the kids.

‘3 babies in 3 years, we must be crazy!’

Family: The couple are already parents to Romeo, two, and Maddox, 15 months, while Talia also has daughter Siennah, eight, from a previous relationship

It was previously reported that the couple was nervous about having three babies under the age of three.

The source told The Sun in March: ‘Managing the children is difficult for Talia, especially as Aaron is often away training for his boxing career, and her family all live in West Sussex while she and Aaron live in Newcastle.

“Aaron is a real hands-on dad though and has really stepped up since he got sober.”

The television personality and retired mixed martial artist is clean and sober after admitting he drank up to 15 beers a day in lockdown.

Aaron and Talia welcomed son Maddox five and a half weeks earlier after an emergency cesarean delivery last April.

The MTV star took to Instagram at the time to explain the rollercoaster delivery story to his fans.

“Welcome to the world, dear Maddox. He’s 5 and a half weeks early but he’s a healthy 5.5 pounds and mom and baby are doing great,” Aaron wrote.

He explained: ‘Fu**ing hell, well, today was a roller coaster. The water broke yesterday afternoon…

They rushed her within fifteen minutes [Talia] to the theater because there was something wrong with the baby,

“The baby wasn’t moving, the heartbeat or something, so I literally rushed to the hospital and when I walked into the theater and the baby came… I was there just before he was born.

‘Of course we didn’t know what’ [gender] so we had the nurses hold him over the apron and it took us about a minute to realize it was a boy because my head was just all over the place.

“Talias all right, the baby is great, even though he’s early, but hey, what a day. We also have two boys.

“Talias is now in the hospital. I just left her there and I’m with the kids. She had to have an emergency C-section, which she didn’t want, but she did it because the baby had to come out.

‘He’s Not a Bad Way to Be 5.5 Pounds’ almost six weeks early, so the doctors are happy. He only gets antibiotics in case of infection.’