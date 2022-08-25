Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers and partner Talia Oatway welcome a third child

Aaron Chalmers has become a father for the third time when partner Talia Oatway gave birth in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Talia took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo of herself rocking their new bundle of joy, where she admitted the couple are “going through a lot” right now.

Meanwhile, Geordie Shore hunk Aaron, 35, shared an image of him cuddling the toddler on his own stories, writing across the top of the image: “Baby arrived early this morning.

‘Going to bed for a few hours after a whirlwind of a night @talia.oatway’.

Talia then shared the sweet image again, writing: “It’s been a few long and hard days, I couldn’t have done it without my husband Aaron,”

The couple are already parents to Romeo, two, and Maddox, 15, while Talia also has daughter Siennah, eight, from a previous relationship.

Talia’s post saw her don a Lion King top while holding her baby boy close, with her caption saying the couple had to “sort out some family stuff.”

She wrote: ‘Good morning, everyone would like to thank you for all the messages. I no me and Aaron have been quiet but we have a lot to deal with right now.

“I hope you appreciate that we have some time to sort out some family matters. We have a new baby that we are in love with and who will make our family so strong. Thanks again .️

I have the most wonderful husband who supports me and takes care of the other children at home. He has no idea how much I appreciate him ❤️ love you @aaroncgshore.’ [sic]

In April, Aaron confirmed that he and girlfriend Talia Oatway would be welcoming another baby – just weeks after reports claimed they were expecting.

The professional fighter took to his Instagram account to confirm the good news.

He uploaded an adorable family photo for his 2.3 million followers and wrote: ‘ANOTHER BABY CHALMERS ON THE ROAD.

‘I can’t believe we’re having another baby! @memoriesbymel made us the most beautiful blanket to announce the news to the kids.

‘3 babies in 3 years, we must be crazy!’

It was previously reported that the couple was nervous about having three babies under the age of three.

The source told The Sun in March: ‘Managing the children is difficult for Talia, especially as Aaron is often away training for his boxing career, and her family all live in West Sussex while she and Aaron live in Newcastle.

“Aaron is a real hands-on dad though and has really stepped up since he got sober.”

The television personality and retired mixed martial artist is clean and sober after admitting he drank up to 15 beers a day in lockdown.

Aaron and Talia welcomed son Maddox five and a half weeks earlier after an emergency cesarean delivery last April.

The MTV star took to Instagram at the time to explain the rollercoaster delivery story to his fans.

“Welcome to the world, dear Maddox. He is 5 and a half weeks early but he is a healthy 5.5 pounds and mom and baby are doing great,” Aaron wrote.

He explained: ‘Fu**ing hell, well, today was a roller coaster. The water broke yesterday afternoon…

They rushed her within fifteen minutes [Talia] to the theater because there was something wrong with the baby,

“The baby wasn’t moving, the heartbeat or something, so I literally rushed to the hospital and as I walked into the theater and the baby was coming… I was there just before he was born.

‘Of course we didn’t know what’ [gender] so we had the nurses hold him over the apron and it took us about a minute to realize it was a boy because my head was just all over the place.

“Talias all right, the baby is great, even though he’s early, but hey, what a day. We also have two boys.

“Talias is now in the hospital. I just left her there and I’m with the kids. She had to have an emergency C-section, which she didn’t want, but she did it because the baby had to come out.

‘He’s Not a Bad Way to Be 5.5 Pounds’ almost six weeks early, so the doctors are happy. He only gets antibiotics in case of infection.’