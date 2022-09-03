Geographers told: Go woke or you’re on dodgy ground! Society issues warning on ‘micro-aggressions’

By issuing warnings on everything from bullying and “hate crimes” to “micro-aggressions,” they clearly expected the worst.

But the organizers of the Royal Geographical Society’s annual international conference seem to have misjudged those in attendance.

Because as the Newcastle event drew to a close yesterday, there had been no reports of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ – and the ‘recovery room’ staffed by a counselor remained largely unused.

About 1,200 geographers from around the world were asked to follow a strict code of conduct, with the threat of “expulsion” for any violators.

Prior to the conference, a ‘Preparing for Disclosure’ workshop was organized for anyone who thought they heard about cases of harassment, discrimination, harassment or violence.

And a special “recovery space,” assisted by a counselor, was set up for those who “wanted to “reveal an incident” or needed a place to “relax and decompress.”

Large banners in the Newcastle University foyer read: ‘Keep your hands to yourself. Don’t judge what you can’t see. Misogyny is a hate crime.’

But yesterday, with no mention of a verbal outburst, delegates discussed topics such as “fulfilling the radical potential and promise of vegan geographies” and “geographies of the domestic energy-hydrogen transition.”

The inquisitive atmosphere seemed to be at odds with a prominent section on RGS’s conference website on ‘inclusiveness and safety’ at the event. Delegates were told at conferences that “past inappropriate behavior has gone unchallenged.”

The advisory added: “Prejudice, micro-aggression and abuse of power — however they are carried out, and whether overt or subtle, conscious or unconscious — have a disproportionate impact on geographers entering the field.”

Everyone who attended was asked to help ‘put change into action’ and was told that ‘bullying and belittling’ would not be tolerated.

At the recovery space, counselor Joy Easterby was alone with no one to help, but she said she had “seen a few people.”

She added: “It doesn’t have to be something that happened here. It can be something that triggers someone from a previous experience.’

Professor Joe Smith, director of the Royal Geographical Society, said: ‘The statement refers to academic conferences in general. We are not aware of any inappropriate behavior… at the annual conference in this or in recent years.

‘It is a response to unacceptable behavior that is endemic in society. It’s part of our code of conduct.’