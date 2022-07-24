Geoffrey Edelsten’s ex Brynne says he tried to choke her in court dispute over his will

Geoffrey Edelsten’s ex-wife Brynne Gordon has sensationally claimed he tried to strangle her with her own headband after she caught him sending large sums of money to young women through ‘sugar daddy’ dating apps.

The 39-year-old reality star is suing Edelsten’s estate for maintenance and support after his death last year.

Gordon claims she first learned that Edelsten, who was 41 years her senior when they met, was unfaithful to her before they got married.

“I found out that Geoffrey was having affairs with several other women. Much of the communication with these women involved discussions about his transferring money to them,” Gordon said in a document presented to the Supreme Court of Victoria and approved by the Herald Sun.

Gordon claims that Edelsten once caught her interacting with the women over his phone and “beating her in the chest” in their Melbourne CBD penthouse.

“I managed to kick him off me and sat on the couch to catch my breath,” she said.

“Geoffrey then came over to the couch and stood in front of me. I wore a stretchy cloth headband that wrapped around my head. He pulled that cloth down so it was wrapped around my neck and started choking me.

“I couldn’t breathe and started coughing and gasping for air. I threw Geoffrey’s phone across the room and he let go of the headband around my neck and grabbed his phone.’

She claims the police were called, but later decided not to press charges to avoid public scrutiny.

Gordon has also detailed the “very lucrative” marriage proposal that Edelsten promised her just two weeks after they met on a blind date.

In the affidavit, Gordon revealed that on October 30, 2008, she received an email with the subject: “Urgent proposal of more than $50 million.”

The email stated that the proposal would expire at midnight.

“I’ll pay you twice as much as you earn now and increase these payments monthly until you receive $100,000 a year. I want you to work just a few hours a week so you can study, train, travel, whatever you want,” the email read.

“When we get together at the end of a year, I will leave you $1 million and this will be at the end of each year. After 1 year I will propose to you. If you agree, you’ll receive an engagement ring — large — costing over $250,000.

‘We will get married after (a) one year of betrothal. We sign a prenup, but you receive a minimum $10 million bequest. All these terms are not subject to infidelity.’

Gordon, then 26, and Edelsten were engaged on December 6, 2008 and married in November 2009.

Gordon said in the affidavit that she depended on Edelsten from the start of the relationship, noting that while he was generous with jewelry and “a glitzy lifestyle,” he didn’t keep all the promises he made.

She claims never to have received spousal support from Edelsten after they broke up, and is now taking legal action after being completely let out of his will.

When the couple finally broke up in December 2013, Gordon claimed she had only $79.28 to her name.

All of the income she earned for most of their relationship was paid directly to Edelsten, she claims, because of the visa he helped her arrange.

Edelsten was known for frequenting sugar daddy dating sites and an email thread in the affidavit revealed that he was in a two-year relationship with a woman during his marriage to Gordon.

Over the course of the relationship, the affidavit states that Edelsten often sent the woman money and sexually explicit messages.

Gordon claims Edelsten verbally abused her when she confronted him in correspondence, calling her a ‘wh**e’ among other demeaning names

The woman was reportedly furious when she learned that Edelsten was still married and threatened to charge him with rape if he didn’t buy her a Bentley, Range Rover home and give her a business.”

Gordon claims that Edelsten verbally abused her when she confronted him in correspondence, calling her a “wh**e” among other demeaning names.

When Edelsten died on June 11, 2021 at the age of 78, he left behind an estate estimated to be worth $1 million.

This money was donated to friends, business associates, his son, Carlton football club and various charities.