Geoffrey Edelsten’s estate battle twist a mystery party joins ex-wife Brynne and son Matthew

A secret third party has made a legal offer for what’s left of Geoffrey Edelsten’s shabby estate.

Edelsten died a virtual pauper last June, leaving behind an estate worth just over $1 million, despite the businessman’s disgrace. desperate attempts to paint a picture of extreme wealth in his final years.

In his will, Edesten gave his son Matthew Beard $50,000, leaving nothing to his second wife, American socialite Brynne Gordon, and third wife, former escort Gabi Grecko.

A mysterious third party has joined Geoffrey Edelsten’s ex-wife Brynne Gordon, 49, and his son Matthew Beard, 33, in their battle for the remains of the late businessman’s shabby estate. (Pictured: Gordon and Edelsten at the 2013 Melbourne Cup)

Beard, 33, and Gordon, 39, have since filed papers with the Victorian Supreme Court.

Beard, who lives in America, has claimed he deserves a larger portion of his father’s fortune, while Melbourne-based Gordon claims she is entitled to some of what’s left.

This week, the court learned that an unknown third-party plaintiff is now preparing to file its own claim from Edelsten’s estate, the Herald Sun reports.

Edelsten gave his son, bodybuilder Matthew Beard, 33, (pictured) $50,000 in his will. Beard, who lives in America, has argued that he deserves a larger share of his late father’s estate

This week, the court heard that an unknown third-party plaintiff is now preparing to file his own claim from Edelsten’s estate, the Herald Sun reports. (Edelsten and Gordon are pictured in November 2011)

Executors were notified last week of the mysterious plaintiff’s intentions and will therefore refrain from dividing the estate.

The party was described as a potentially “eligible person” in the case, although their exact relationship to Edelsten was not specified.

Meanwhile, Gordon’s attorney Carolyn Sparke KC described the former reality star as destitute and desperate for a “nest egg.”

Edelsten also left nothing to his third and final wife, former escort Gabi Grecko. (Pictured: Edelsten and Grecko at the 2014 Melbourne Cup)

Beard, who has a tattoo of his late father’s last name on his torso (pictured), is also suing for lawsuits

Ms Sparke also said Gordon “has a suspicion” that Edelsten’s estate is worth more than it has been appraised.

At the height of his success, Edelsten owned the Sydney Swans AFL football club, traveled in helicopters and led an extravagant lifestyle.

However, his last will revealed the appalling financial circumstances the infamous womanizer found himself before his death.

In July, Gordon launched legal action this week with the Victorian Supreme Court after being rejected in his will by the disgraced doctor.

In legal action against Michael John Webb and Lindsay Lawrence Hosking as executors of Edelsten’s will, Gordon claims she is entitled to some of what remains of Edelsten’s estate.

“The division of the deceased’s estate, effected by his said will, is such that there are not sufficient provisions for the proper maintenance and support of the claimant,” a notice to the court said.

Pictured is Geoffrey Edelsten’s wooden coffin at his funeral in June 2021

Gordon, who was married to Edelsten between 2009 and 2014, told the court that she, too, deserved alms.

The deceased made specific bequests of $50,000 and three of $25,000 to people who appear to be friends or acquaintances, gifts of the order of $25,000 to each of his executors, a bequest of $300,000 to a business associate, two bequests of $100,000 to two charities and the residue divided among four charities,” Gordon lamented.

Even in death, Edelsten had made it clear that he wished Gordon would not receive anything from his estate.

“I have not made any provisions for my former wife Brynne Gordon because we are divorced and I had made considerable and excessive provisions for her during my marriage to her,” his will reads.

Edelsten’s son Beard filed his papers with the Supreme Court of Victoria in April.

In his entry, Beard, who received $1,000 a year from his father until 2017, asked for money to fund his “education, maintenance, and advancement in life,” which would be paid out to him from Edelsten’s estate.

Brynne Gordon and Geoffrey Edelsten married in 2009. (Picture: the couple on their wedding day)

The bodybuilder, who has a tattoo of his late father’s last name on his torso, is also demanding legal costs.

Matthew, the son of Isabel Beard, once Edelsten’s receptionist, was the only significant family member who recognized Edelsten in the will, even though he had not seen him since he was a child.

Beard, who, unlike his publicity-seeking father, has stayed out of the spotlight, is said to have attended Edelsten’s funeral on June 16 last year.

Matthew, the son of Isabel Beard, once Edelsten’s receptionist, was the only significant relative who recognized Edelsten in the will, even though he hadn’t seen him since he was a child. (Photo: Edelsten leaves the court in October 2012)

He is believed to have kept in touch with Edelsten by phone over the years and was reportedly very distressed by his death.

Meanwhile, Gabi Grecko has claimed that she was still technically married to Edelsten at the time of his death.

The couple, who were 46 years old, married in June 2015, but separated in 2019.

Grecko has claimed that she was still technically married to Edelsten at the time of his death. The couple is in the photo together