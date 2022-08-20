Geoff Huegill’s ex-wife Sara Hills finds love with Sydney insurance broker

Geoff Huegill’s ex-wife Sara Hills is smiling again after a tumultuous few years following a much-discussed cocaine scandal that plunged her life into chaos.

Hills is reportedly enjoying a new romance four years after her divorce from the former champion swimmer.

Sara, who has reverted to her maiden name Hills, is said to be in a relationship with Sydney insurance broker Dion Guest.

Geoff Huegill’s ex-wife Sara Hills is now enjoying a romance with Sydney insurance broker Dion Guest. She appears on his Instagram avatar with her two daughters

According to the Daily Telegraph, Guest has moved to Tasmania, where Sara lives with her two daughters, Gigi and Milla, and the couple now live together.

The pair leave sweet comments on each other’s Instagram photos and Sara appears in Guest’s Instagram avatar with her two girls.

The mother of two has endured a series of controversies over the years after she and her former husband made headlines in 2014 when they were found in a suite at Royal Randwick with a small amount of cocaine.

In May 2018, Sara was accused of stealing $2,500 in leather pants from a Byron Bay boutique.

In August of that year, a magistrate discovered that Sara had mental illness and suffered from “adjustment, depression, eating and substance abuse disorder.”

They also acknowledged the socialite’s remorse and dropped the charges on mental health grounds.

Sara’s attorney had previously said in a statement that she was being treated for issues related to anxiety and depression.

Earlier this year, Geoff discussed how his marriage broke up after he and his ex-wife were charged with cocaine possession on SAS Australia in 2014.

He collapsed when he revealed the terrible impact that fateful night had on his family.

“We were pulled over by the police and I was searched. And actually our lives were turned upside down in the blink of an eye,” he said during an interrogation with the show’s director.

“I carried a lot of shame and a lot of guilt that I had put my family through that process. And it got me to a point where I had to call to leave my family.”

Geoff and Sara were at the Royal Randwick Racecourse (pictured) on April 26, 2014 when they were caught on CCTV cameras entering a disabled toilet together. The Huegills were guests to host the Australian Turf Club’s $400,000 race, the Champagne Stakes, which is sponsored by Moet & Chandon

Geoff and Sara married in 2011 and split in 2018. The couple share two daughters, Mila, nine, and Gigi, seven.

‘I’m definitely sorry. My biggest one would be that I wouldn’t be in my children’s lives every day because of our marriage,” he continued.

“That was a big eye-opener, because as you know, life is taken from you in the blink of an eye,” Geoff added, collapsing.

“When I stopped working out for the second time, all I ever cared about was family. The only thing I ever lived for after swimming was to be a father,” he continued, wiping his tears.

“It’s something I loved and wanted to be. It hurts me to be in a position where I can’t live with my girls from day to day. The last time I got to hold them was 18 months ago.

“I actually lost my family and everything changed in an instant.”

The athlete admitted to having had bouts of depression since the breakup of the marriage, but now hoped to redeem himself.

“I’ve had times where I’ve sat there and thought there’d be an easier way out. But I’m very proud of the fact that I was able to pull myself out of a pretty dark time,” he said.

“If ever there was a message I wanted to share with my children, it’s to help them understand and recognize that life won’t be easy. What matters most is how we pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off. ‘

Geoff was at the Royal Randwick Racecourse with his wife on April 26, 2014 when they were caught on CCTV cameras entering a disabled toilet together.

The Huegills were guests of the Australian Turf Club’s $400,000 race, the Champagne Stakes, which is sponsored by Moet & Chandon.

The police saw that the couple spent some time in the toilets. When the Huegills reappeared and returned to Moet & Chandon’s private box, police questioned and reportedly seized a bag of cocaine around 5:45 p.m.

A group of police then conducted an extensive search of the area with a sniffer dog.

“Police were patrolling Randwick Racecourse as part of their normal duties,” a NSW police spokesman told MailOnline.

“They were led by guards to a suite in the gallery where a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were said to have been found with a small amount of white powder, believed to be cocaine.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that Huegill was escorted by police from the Moet & Chandon lounge.

The pair were both given six-month bonds for good behavior without conviction at Waverley Local Court in May 2014 after being caught with the drug at Sydney’s Randwick Racecourse.

He said at the time that they were relieved that the incident had been dealt with and apologized to his daughters out of court.

“The two most important people we want to apologize to our two beautiful daughters for,” Geoff said.

In October last year, according to The Daily Telegraph, Geoff “quietly” welcomed a boy with a woman known only as Roxy.