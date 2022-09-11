‘Gentle’ Prince Harry chats to children about football and cradles a newborn during walkabout

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prince Harry spoke to small children and cradled a newborn as he greeted people mourning the Queen yesterday.

Social media called Harry ‘gentle’ after meeting mourners in Windsor alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The former working royal talked about football teams and possibly held the youngest person in the crowd as he cradled a newborn baby yesterday.

Speaking to a group of children dressed in Manchester United uniforms, he asked: ‘Are you all Manchester United supporters or is this a team or are you a family?’

The kids said they were all in the same family but one of their relatives was a Newcastle fan.

Harry paid special attention to possibly the youngest among the crowd as he greeted the well-wishers outside the gates of Windsor Castle last night

Prince Harry gave off a big smile as he talked about football with a group of kids

The prince replied ‘ooh’ before asking one of the children ‘how do you feel about that?’

He gave off a big smile as he talked to their parents and asked them how long they had waited.

When they told him it had been an hour and a half, he nodded and said ‘thank you for coming’.

He and his wife were touring the UK before the Queen passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

The pair were seen holding hands yesterday as they met the audience in Windsor.

Meghan cut a stylish figure in a black midi dress, paired with black tights and minimalist black pumps.

She chose a cut that fell mid-calf while she had short sleeves over her shoulder.

She paired the dress with minimal gold jewelry on her left wrist and understated earrings and styled her hair in loose curls.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unexpectedly appeared on a walkabout in Windsor this afternoon

Meghan cut a stylish figure in a black midi dress, paired with black tights and minimalist black pumps. Harry wore a navy suit with a crisp white shirt and black tie, which he paired with polished black brogues. He wore a low-key black wristband with lime-green trim on his right hand

Meghan watches Kate as the four admire the floral arrangements bequeathed to the Queen. Then the four benefactors met

Harry wore a navy suit with a crisp white button-up shirt and black tie, which he paired with polished black brogues.

He wore a nondescript black wristband with lime green trim on his right hand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity has plummeted in recent years following their departure from the royal family in 2020, dubbed ‘Megxit’.

Controversial interviews and wild accusations, some of which have since been refuted, have also led to a rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

However, the tide may turn for the unpopular pair.

In his maiden address to the nation as king, Charles III said he wanted to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

Meanwhile, Prince William offered his brother an “11 o’clock” olive branch when he invited the California couple to meet the public with himself and Princess Catherine.

Social media users called Prince Harry ‘gentle’ after speaking to the public and thanking them for paying tribute to the late monarch

The public has also welcomed Harry again and although some have shut Meghan’s mouth and seemed to refuse to shake her hand, one girl even hugged the American actress.

They could be the first signs that the British public is willing to forgive Harry and Meghan for peddling slander and accusations against the Queen and the Royal Family in recent years.

However, reconciliation can be difficult if future publications of Harry and Meghan cause more difficult conversations in the palace.

Meghan has just started a podcast series on Spotify, receiving approximately $18 million, while Harry is about to release a memoir with Penguin Random House that has reportedly awarded him a $20 million advance.

Still, crowds cheered and clapped the royal family in the days following the Queen’s death, as the public paid tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.