Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update will add beautiful rainforest and desert biomes

Genshin Impact’s the upcoming Sumeru update will add some beautiful new areas to explore, and the game’s developers have taken a look at some of the new zones in a new video.

The new areas will be divided into two main zones: a rainforest and a desert, says environmental artist Jax Huang in the video. The rainforest is filled with rolling hills, lush vegetation and towering trees. The desert biome, on the other hand, is scarcer, but also contains ruins with intricate architecture. Both look like natural additions to Genshin Impact’s rich and colorful environments.

There are two mysterious robots to be found

Each biome also has some more fantastic elements. The forest has a city built on a huge tree and zones of giant, shiny plants, while the desert has ruins that float upside down in the sky. And the mysterious remains of a giant robot can be found in every biome – they remind me of the inert Guardians found in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. (Although there is a lot left) Genshin Impact’s world that might remind you of Breath of the Wild.)

The Sumeru update will be: Genshin Impact’s 3.0 release. It doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it is expected to launch at the end of August. Check out this explanation to learn more about the new update from our good friends at polygon.