Genomics research identifies unique set of proteins that restore hearing in zebrafish

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered a specific network of proteins needed to restore zebrafish hearing through cell regeneration. The study, led by researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), may enable the development of treatments for hearing loss in humans. The findings are published in Cell Genomics.

Although hair cell loss cannot be replaced in humans, many animals, including zebrafish, can restore hearing after injury from hair cell regeneration. The regenerative properties of zebrafish hair cells have prompted researchers to use this animal to understand some fundamental properties of regeneration.

Hearing loss affects about 37.5 million Americans, and most cases come from the loss of hearing receptors known as “hair cells” in the inner ear. Bristles protruding from these microscopic hair cells move and bend when sound enters our ears, resulting in electrical signals that are sent through nerves and into our brains, allowing us to process sound.

Humans and zebrafish are visually very different, but on a genomic level they share more than 70% of their genes. This genomic similarity offers the potential for researchers to understand the biology of cell regeneration in zebrafish before translating the findings to humans.

Erin Jimenez, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher in the lab of Shawn Burgess, Ph.D., senior researcher in the Translational and Functional Genomics Branch of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), led the study in collaboration with researchers Ivan Ovcharenko, Ph.D., and Wei Song, Ph.D., at the National Library of Medicine’s National Center for Biotechnology Information.

“Humans and other mammals are born with a certain number of hair cells that are slowly lost through aging and trauma. However, some animals, such as zebrafish, can regenerate hair cells and restore hearing after injury,” Burgess said. “How and why regeneration occurs in these animals remains a mystery that many scientists would like to unravel.”

Using a combination of genomic techniques and computer-aided machine learning, Jimenez and her collaborators found that hair cell regeneration in zebrafish relied on a network of proteins that can turn genes on and off, known as transcription factors. To properly identify which transcription factors play a role, the researchers first had to look at the enhancer sequences in the zebrafish genome.

If transcription factors are thought of as the keys that turn a car on and off, enhancer sequences are the car’s ignition switch. Both parts must interact to drive a car, just as transcription factors must bind to specific enhancer sequences to express a gene.

The researchers used new genomic techniques called single-cell RNA sequencing and single-cell assay for transposase-accessible chromatin sequencing to identify the enhancer sequences and their corresponding transcription factors that play a role in hair cell regeneration.

“Our study identified two families of transcription factors that work together to activate hair cell regeneration in zebrafish, called Sox and Six transcription factors,” Jimenez said.

First, the Sox transcription factors initiate the regeneration response in surrounding cells, called support cells. Then the Sox and Six transcription factors work together to turn those support cells into hair cells.

When hair cells in zebrafish die, nearby support cells begin to replicate. These support cells are like stem cells because of their ability to become other cell types. Researchers had identified some of the factors that convert support cells into hair cells, but what was not understood is how and where the genes encoding those factors are turned on and coordinated with other unknown factors.

“We have identified a unique combination of transcription factors that drive regeneration in zebrafish. Moving on, this group of zebrafish transcription factors could become a biological target that could lead to the development of new therapy to treat hearing loss in humans,” Jimenez said.

