Genomic research aids in the effort to understand how to treat deadly fungal infections

Microbiology spectrum (2022). DOI: 10.1128/spectrum.00519-22″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Screen for the presence of the paradoxical effect of caspofungin in mutant strains. Ten thousand conidia were inoculated into GMM containing 0, 0.125 or 4 µg/ml caspofungin. The culture plates were incubated for 72 hours at 37°C. Credit: Microbiological spectrum (2022). DOI: 10.1128/spectrum.00519-22



A research team led by a scientist from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, has made an important genetic discovery that sheds light on the use of the drug caspofungin to treat a deadly fungal infection, Aspergillus fumigatus, which kills about 100,000 severely immunocompromised each year. kills people.

Normally, healthy people inhale about 50 to 100 spores of A. fumigatus every day when they are outside. “Our bodies are excellent at identifying and destroying them,” said John Gibbons, associate professor of nutritional science at UMass Amherst, whose microbial genomics lab studies the fungus.

But in people whose immune systems are compromised from cancer treatment, organ transplants, HIV, COVID-19, and other conditions, A. fumigatus “can cause a really nasty infection, invasive pulmonary aspergillosis, with a 50% death rate,” Gibbons says. “And there’s a limited way to treat these infections.”

To complicate matters, when given in high concentrations as a treatment for an A. fumigatus infection, the antifungal sometimes causes a “caspofungin paradoxical effect.” [CPE]which increases fungal growth rather than eradicating it.

In research published in the journal Microbiological spectrumGibbons senior author, Shu Zhao, a former graduate student in the Gibbons lab, and colleagues describe a first important step in the effort to understand when and why treatment with caspofungin could be more harmful than beneficial. The team, including scientists from Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee Science Health Center and the University of São Paolo in Brazil, completed the first genomic and molecular identification of two genes that contribute to the paradoxical effect in A. fumigatus.

“This is one of the first studies to apply genome-wide association (GWA) analysis to identify genes involved in an Aspergillus fumigatus phenotype,” the paper states.

The team analyzed the genome of 67 clinical samples, about half of which had CPE, found genetic differences between the groups, and then used GWA, a statistical method, to determine how these genetic variants are associated with growth patterns at high concentrations of caspofungin. “We identified a few candidate genes that we thought might contribute to this paradoxical effect,” Gibbons says.

The scientists then used genetic engineering technology, CRISPR, to remove those candidate genes from the genome, creating gene-deletion mutants and allowing the researchers to determine that two of the genes were involved in the paradoxical effect.

“It seems that there are many genes and many genetic variants that contribute to this phenotype,” Gibbons says. “We’re not done yet. One idea is that we may be able to generate new drug targets if we find the full set of genes. We don’t understand the mechanisms yet.”

Ultimately, the team hopes they can use DNA sequencing to understand the genetic basis of different phenotypes in general and to predict clinical benefits if a patient sample of A. fumigatus has a genotype associated with the paradoxical effect.

“That would be an important tool that could really improve treatment,” Gibbons says.

More information:

Shu Zhao et al, Genomic and Molecular Identification of Genes Contributing to the Paradoxical Effect of Caspofungin in Aspergillus fumigatus, Microbiological spectrum (2022). Shu Zhao et al, Genomic and Molecular Identification of Genes Contributing to the Paradoxical Effect of Caspofungin in Aspergillus fumigatus,(2022). DOI: 10.1128/spectrum.00519-22

Provided by the University of Massachusetts Amherst

