WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Gennady Golovkin ‘spoke to the President of Kazakhstan’ after losing to Canelo Alvarez

Sports
By Merry
Gennady Golovkin 'spoke to the President of Kazakhstan' after losing to Canelo Alvarez 15
1663594948 402 Gennady Golovkin spoke to the President of Kazakhstan after losing
Gennady Golovkin 'spoke to the President of Kazakhstan' after losing to Canelo Alvarez 16
1663594949 310 Gennady Golovkin spoke to the President of Kazakhstan after losing
Gennady Golovkin 'spoke to the President of Kazakhstan' after losing to Canelo Alvarez 17
1663594950 942 Gennady Golovkin spoke to the President of Kazakhstan after losing
Gennady Golovkin 'spoke to the President of Kazakhstan' after losing to Canelo Alvarez 18
1663594951 464 Gennady Golovkin spoke to the President of Kazakhstan after losing
Gennady Golovkin 'spoke to the President of Kazakhstan' after losing to Canelo Alvarez 19

Gennady Golovkin ‘spoke to the President of Kazakhstan’ after losing to Canelo Alvarez… as the fighter was told he will ‘remain the national champion and the best in the world’ despite defeat

  • Gennady Golovkin received a call from the President of Kazakhstan after the fight
  • Golovkin spoke to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after being beaten by Canelo Alvarez
  • The 40-year-old was told he is still the ‘national champion’ of Kazakhstan
  • Golovkin was also comforted that his fans are ‘still proud of him’ despite defeat

By Henry Tomlinson For Mailonline

Published: 14.04, 19 September 2022 | Up to date: 14.04, 19 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

The president of Kazakhstan called Gennady Golovkin in the ring after he was beaten by Canelo Alvarez to assure the Kazakh boxer that he is still the ‘national champion’.

The world middleweight champion was beaten as he moved up to 1688lb as he attempted to win the Mexican’s undisputed super-middleweight title on Saturday night.

Fans were then confused when Golovkin took a phone call moments after the final bell rang. On the call, the boxer appeared smiling and in good spirits despite having just been beaten at T-Mobile Arena.

Gennady Golovkin was called by Khazak president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after his fight
Gennady Golovkin was called by Khazak president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after his fight

Gennady Golovkin was called by Khazak president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after his fight

Tokayev told Golovkin his fans are 'still proud of him' after his fight with Canelo Alvarez
Tokayev told Golovkin his fans are 'still proud of him' after his fight with Canelo Alvarez

Tokayev told Golovkin his fans are ‘still proud of him’ after his fight with Canelo Alvarez

However, it has now been confirmed that the person on the other end of the phone was none other than his country’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the boxer’s publicist Fred Sternburg.

Sternburg posted a tweet saying: ‘For those wondering about the call Golovkin received inside the ring after his fight with Canelo, it was from the President of Kazakhstan.’

The Kazakh president is believed to have told Golovkin: ‘To the fans, you were and remain the national champion and the best in the world.

Golovkin told he's still a 'champion' in Kazakhstan despite losing to Canelo Alvarez
Golovkin told he's still a 'champion' in Kazakhstan despite losing to Canelo Alvarez

Golovkin told he’s still a ‘champion’ in Kazakhstan despite losing to Canelo Alvarez

‘We are proud of you.’

Despite fans calling for the 40-year-old to retire, he remains the unified middleweight champion and insists he will continue to fight and has a number of potential bouts planned as Chris Eubank Jr. aiming for a chance at his title.

Eubank Jr. is set to fight Conor Benn on October 8 and is expected to be a future challenger for the title.

Golovkin (left) insists he will not retire and plans to fight on after defeat to Alvarez (right)
Golovkin (left) insists he will not retire and plans to fight on after defeat to Alvarez (right)

Golovkin (left) insists he will not retire and plans to fight on after defeat to Alvarez (right)

Golovkin said in his post-fight interview: ‘I have a great plan with a lot of opponents.

‘But today, congratulations to all the boxing fans, remember I have three belts at 160lb, I’m coming back, I’m still the champion.

‘I want to shake hands with Canelo and his whole team and I hope you understand that he is a real fighter.

Canelo is taking a break from boxing after a hectic 19 months in which he has fought six times
Canelo is taking a break from boxing after a hectic 19 months in which he has fought six times

Canelo is taking a break from boxing after a hectic 19 months in which he has fought six times

“If you don’t understand, you don’t understand anything.”

His rival, Alvarez, will now take a break from fighting, having fought six times in the last 19 months, as he claims to have badly injured his wrist during his fight against Caleb Plant in 2021.

The 32-year-old will undergo surgery, which is expected to keep him out of action for up to a year, but he is aiming to return to the ring in May.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Serena Williams marks daughter…

Merry

LaLiga condemn racist abuse aimed at…

Merry

Michael Owen heaps praise on…

Merry
1 of 4,523

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More