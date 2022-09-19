Gennady Golovkin ‘spoke to the President of Kazakhstan’ after losing to Canelo Alvarez

The president of Kazakhstan called Gennady Golovkin in the ring after he was beaten by Canelo Alvarez to assure the Kazakh boxer that he is still the ‘national champion’.

The world middleweight champion was beaten as he moved up to 1688lb as he attempted to win the Mexican’s undisputed super-middleweight title on Saturday night.

Fans were then confused when Golovkin took a phone call moments after the final bell rang. On the call, the boxer appeared smiling and in good spirits despite having just been beaten at T-Mobile Arena.

Gennady Golovkin was called by Khazak president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after his fight

Tokayev told Golovkin his fans are ‘still proud of him’ after his fight with Canelo Alvarez

However, it has now been confirmed that the person on the other end of the phone was none other than his country’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the boxer’s publicist Fred Sternburg.

Sternburg posted a tweet saying: ‘For those wondering about the call Golovkin received inside the ring after his fight with Canelo, it was from the President of Kazakhstan.’

The Kazakh president is believed to have told Golovkin: ‘To the fans, you were and remain the national champion and the best in the world.

Golovkin told he’s still a ‘champion’ in Kazakhstan despite losing to Canelo Alvarez

‘We are proud of you.’

Despite fans calling for the 40-year-old to retire, he remains the unified middleweight champion and insists he will continue to fight and has a number of potential bouts planned as Chris Eubank Jr. aiming for a chance at his title.

Eubank Jr. is set to fight Conor Benn on October 8 and is expected to be a future challenger for the title.

Golovkin (left) insists he will not retire and plans to fight on after defeat to Alvarez (right)

Golovkin said in his post-fight interview: ‘I have a great plan with a lot of opponents.

‘But today, congratulations to all the boxing fans, remember I have three belts at 160lb, I’m coming back, I’m still the champion.

‘I want to shake hands with Canelo and his whole team and I hope you understand that he is a real fighter.

Canelo is taking a break from boxing after a hectic 19 months in which he has fought six times

“If you don’t understand, you don’t understand anything.”

His rival, Alvarez, will now take a break from fighting, having fought six times in the last 19 months, as he claims to have badly injured his wrist during his fight against Caleb Plant in 2021.

The 32-year-old will undergo surgery, which is expected to keep him out of action for up to a year, but he is aiming to return to the ring in May.