Gennady Golovkin shuts down retirement talk after defeat to Canelo Alvarez

Gennady Golovkin shut down retirement talk and insisted ‘I’m still a champion’ after losing his trilogy fight to Canelo Alvarez.

The 40-year-old looked his age at times during Saturday night’s super-middleweight contest in Las Vegas as Canelo won by unanimous decision.

In fact, the judges’ final scorecards of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 were flattering for the Kazakhs.

The defeat inevitably led to speculation that Golovkin may hang up his gloves, but the opposite appears to be true.

Asked on DAZN if he wanted to continue, he said: ‘Absolutely. I still have this fire burning in me.

‘I have the passion for boxing. Don’t forget I have three belts at 160 lbs. I feel great.

‘I didn’t allow any serious shots. I’m tired, I’m fresh. I feel the strength and power within me.

Canelo retained his full collection of super-middleweight belts after returning to winning ways after suffering defeat in May

“Obviously, if the opportunity presents itself, I will look to get back in the ring.

‘I can come back guys. I’m still a champion.’

Despite falling short in his quest to take Canelo’s 168lbs belt, Golovkin remains the reigning IBF and IBO middleweight champion.

Back in April he added the WBA ‘Super’ gold when he defeated Ryota Murata in Japan.

Golovkin had made similar comments prior to the fight. “You stay in boxing when you’re still in demand and when there are fight offers, of course,” he said Thursday.