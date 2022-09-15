Gennady Golovkin insists he beat Canelo in their rematch ahead of trilogy bout

Gennady Golovkin has made it clear that he still believes he won his 2018 rematch with Canelo Alvarez after targeting the judges on Twitter on Wednesday.

Golovkin’s first fight against Canelo in 2017 ended in a controversial draw, despite many observers saying he had done more than enough to win. This led to the pair facing off again a year later, and this time Canelo got the verdict via a majority decision.

Again, there were plenty of fans who felt that Golovkin was tough on it, and the Kazakh fighter still seems frustrated that the decision was against him.

Gennady Golovkin feels he definitely beat Canelo Alvarez in their second fight in 2018

After DAZN asked who won their rematch, Golovkin suggested there was no doubt that the judges’ scorecards were wrong

Golovkin and Canelo will fight for the third time in Las Vegas on Saturday night

On Tuesday, DAZN Boxing posted a tweet asking: Who won the rematch between @Canelo and @GGG Boxing?’

The next day, Golovkin replied, “Is that even a question?”

It appears that the 40-year-old remains angry over the only loss in his professional career and is desperate to set the record straight.

He will have the chance to do so on Saturday when he takes on Canelo for the third time, looking for his first official win over the Mexican.

After struggling to impress the judges during their previous two encounters, some fans assume Golovkin is concerned about the fight that will last the entire distance.

Golovkin thinks he can beat Canelo on points after Dmitry Bivol wins a decision against him

However, he has denied that this is the case and believes he can repeat Dmitry Bivol’s feat of winning a decision against Canelo if the scorecards are needed.

When asked about the prospect of the fight going 12 rounds, Golovkin stated: Sports post: ‘No, I’m not worried about it.

“Let’s have his last fight against Bivol. That fight showed that judges can be reasonable. They gave him a few more rounds than expected, but they voted for Bivol, so the bottom line is that it’s not mandatory to take out Canelo to win.

“There may be judges with common sense.”