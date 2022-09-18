Gennady Golovkin claims ‘friendship has won’ after defeat against Canelo Alvarez

Gennady Golovkin has claimed he and Canelo Alvarez can return to being friends after their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Golovkin was looking to beat his rival for the first time after only earning a draw in their first meeting before losing a majority decision in their rematch.

However, he was convincingly beaten by Canelo this time, with all three judges giving the Mexican superstar a unanimous victory. The two fighters embraced after the final bell and Golovkin has now taken to Instagram to bury the hatchet with Canelo.

Canelo Alvarz beat Gennady Golovkin on points in their trilogy fight on Saturday

The two fighters hugged each other after the final bell as they put their rivalry behind them

Golovkin has now posted a picture of him with Canelo showing respect for each other

“Friendship has won,” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair hugging and showing mutual respect.

Canelo appears to be on the same page as he also paid tribute to Golovkin when he spoke in the ring after claiming the win.

‘Thank you very much my friend. Thank you for everything, he said as he addressed Golovkin.

‘We gave the fans three good games and thanks for everything.’

Golovkin and Canelo’s relationship has been fascinating to watch over the years, as the duo were sparring partners over a decade ago when the former was becoming the dominant force in the middleweight division while Canelo was starting to make a name for himself.

Golovkin and Canelo sparred back in 20111 and appeared to be friends

At the time, they were happy to pose for pictures and seemed to get on well with each other, but their friendship soured as it became more apparent that they would face each other in the ring.

Their first fight ended in a controversial draw, with many observers feeling Golovkin should have gotten the nod.

A rematch was quickly scheduled, but was then delayed after Canelo tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol.

The Mexican blamed the tainted meat, but Golovkin didn’t buy that excuse as their rivalry began to get personal.

Golovkin and Canelo’s rivalry got personal before their 2018 rematch, but they now agree they can get back to being friends

Once again, their second fight ended in a debatable decision from the judges, with both boxers arguing over who deserved to have their hand raised.

Fans were forced to wait four years for the final part of their trilogy, with Golovkin and Canelo seemingly taking digs at each other whenever possible.

However, they finally settled the matter once and for all on Saturday, and it seems both men are now willing to put the past behind them.