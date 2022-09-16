Gennadiy Golovkin weighs in heavier than Canelo Alvarez for their trilogy fight in Las Vegas 

Canelo Alvarez surprisingly weighed in on nemesis Gennady Golovkin for their undisputed world championship trilogy fight in super middleweight.

For his first fight at super middleweight Triple G, the middleweight champion weighed 167.8 lbs, Canelo 167.4.

Thousands of Alvarez fans celebrate Mexico’s independence weekend here, packed in a plaza in front of T-Mobile in the blazing sun to welcome their idol.

Canelo Alvarez (L) weighed surprisingly lighter than nemesis Gennady Golovkin (R)

Mariachi bands played and Canelo was led to the stage by Latin American rappers

Golovkin answered the mockery by saluting their patriotic day. Then he threw in reference to the controversial score of their first two fights – a draw and then a win for Canelo – by saying, ‘Come on. If you are real boxing fans, you know who won those fights. ‘

Canelo hit back at Golovkin by saying, “He’ll see what happens in the ring. My goal is to knock him out. ‘

It promises to be an even hotter night in Sin City on Saturday.

For his first fight at super middleweight Golovkin (L) scaled 167.8 lbs, Canelo (R) 167.4