Geneticists discover new wild goat subspecies via ancient DNA

eLife (2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.82984″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Comprehensive D calculation and application to Direkli4-specific allele sharing. (A) Comprehensive D statistic. To control gene flow with the Capra genus, we condition for variants derived in Direkli4 (H3) and a genome X (H2), but ancestral in other populations (here: sheep, non-bezoar Capra genomes, bezoar of Direkli Cave, and other bezoar). Values ​​are calculated relative to a set of Neolithic goats from the Zagros Mountains and normalized in the same way as the D statistic. (B) Extended D statistic values ​​for Direkli4 using transversions, (C) plotted over time. Each symbol is a test genome, with the shape indicating the time period. Black borders give a |Z| . to score ≥3, with 1000 bootstrap replicas and 5 Mb blocks. Credit: eLife (2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.82984



Geneticists from Trinity College Dublin, along with a team of international collaborators, have discovered a previously unknown lineage of wild goats dating back more than ten millennia. The study has just been published in the journal eLife.

The new goat type, discovered through genetic screening of bone remains and referred to as “the Taurasian tur,” likely survived the last ice age (the Ice Age), stranding their ancestors in the high peaks of Turkey’s Taurus Mountains, where their remains were found. .

A chance discovery in Direkli Cave

More than 12,000 years ago, hunter-gatherers in the Taurus Mountains of southern Turkey depended heavily on local game for food and livelihood. Located near the present-day village of Döngel and at an elevation of ~1,100m above sea level, Direkli Cave was used as a seasonal camp for these hunters about three millennia (~14,000-11,000 years ago) and may have been inhabited years ago -round.

“Among the artifacts found in the Direkli Cave were large amounts of bone remains with clear processing marks, indicating that wild goats were slaughtered there for consumption,” said Dr. Kevin Daly of Trinity’s School of Genetics and Microbiology, the lead author of the research paper.

“With the cave surrounded by high peaks, reaching ~2,200 m, the wild goat or bezoar ibex (Capra aegagrus) living in the region today was likely the target of these late Pleistocene hunters.”

During genetic screening of goat bone remains from Direkli, the geneticists noticed something unusual: Many of the goats carried mitochondrial genomes that resemble another species of wild goat.

While the domestic goat is derived from the bezoar ibex, other types of wild goats still live today and are found in relatively restricted regions. These include the East and West Caucasus tur, two sister species (or subspecies) of wild goats now found only in the Caucasus Mountains in Georgia. Many of the samples from Direkli Cave contain mitochondria associated with this Caucasus tur, despite Direkli Cave being about 800 km from their current habitat.

dr. Daly adds that “an even bigger surprise came when we examined the nuclear genomes of the Direkli cave goats: While most resembled the bezoar ibex as expected, one sample appeared different from the rest. This sample, Direkli4, showed more ancestral genetic variants than other Direkli goats, indicating that it may have been a different species from the others.”

To better understand this, the Trinity team collaborated with researchers from Paris’ Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle to generate genetic data from other species in the Capra group.

A new line from Tur

The team was surprised to find that the Direkli4 sample was, in fact, grouped with the Caucasian tur — appearing to be a sister group to both the Eastern and Western types. Intrigued, the team screened more material from the Direkli Cave and found two more samples with a “tur-like” genome, suggesting that a population of these tur relatives in the Taurus Mountains lived near the local bezoar ibex, with both being hunted by humans in prehistoric times.

The team suggests a name for the Taurasian tur discovered: Capra taurensis or Capra caucasica taurensis; researchers still classify living tur as subspecies or two different species.

Because tur are larger and heavier than other wild goats, with a distinctive horn shape, it should be possible to identify a group of tur relatives in animal remains. Horn remains are absent from Direkli Cave, despite the large number of remains, possibly indicating that these are a valuable prize among hunters. But archaeozoologists on the team showed that there were many large goats in Direkli Cave — and possibly other mountainous sites in Southwest Asia.

“We hope this will encourage the re-evaluation and analysis of animal remains in the region, as some exciting discoveries can still be made,” added Dr. Daly to it.

A victim of climate change and human activity?

The team suggests that tur’s ancestors lived in a wider geographic area over the past 100,000 years, from the Caucasus Mountains to the Taurus Mountains in the Mediterranean, and that climate change may have caused habitat fragmentation.

dr. Daly says that “The Last Glacial Maximum, or Ice Age, has made many areas inhospitable, forcing these goats to compete with other species. The Taurasian Tur may be a surviving group, confined to the peaks of the Taurus Mountains. Increasing human activity would have put extra pressure on the Taurasian Tur, with hunting proven in the Direkli cave.”

“While we don’t know exactly when or how this goat lineage went extinct, additional genomic studies in the region may show that their genomes live on in today’s wild goats.”

10,000-year-old DNA writes the first stories about the earliest domesticated goats

More information:

Kevin G Daly et al, A new lineage of the Capra genus discovered in the Taurus Mountains of Turkey using ancient genomics, eLife (2022). Journal information:

eLife

Kevin G Daly et al, A new lineage of the Capra genus discovered in the Taurus Mountains of Turkey using ancient genomics,(2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.82984

Provided by Trinity College Dublin

