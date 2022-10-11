Genetic diversity could help endangered deer avoid threat of deadly disease

Frontiers in Conservation Science (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fcosc.2022.1007100″ width=”800″ height=”463″/> Median connecting network showing variation between PRNP sequences in cervid taxa. Each labeled circle represents a distinct haplotype and each hatching on the branches represents a single nucleotide substitution. For non-synonymous substitutions, the amino acid abbreviations are listed along the branches with their codon number. Eld’s deer haplotypes Ret1 and Ret3 group together, while haplotype Ret2 is more similar to sequences from other cervids than to haplotypes Ret1 and Ret3. WTD is the abbreviation for white-tailed deer. Identical PRNP sequences have been reported from three of the species shown: Iberian red deer (KT845864), sika deer (those with the 226E substitution; AY679695), and Rocky Mountain elk (EU082291). The node representing the PRNP sequence of these three species is drawn larger than the nodes representing the PRNP sequence of a single species. Credit: Frontiers in conservation science (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fcosc.2022.1007100



Chronic Wasting Disease, the prion disease that affects white-tailed deer and other cervids, is on the rise. With documented cases in 29 US states, two Canadian provinces, three Scandinavian countries and South Korea, free-ranging and captive cervids are under threat. Efforts to conserve endangered deer against this backdrop are understandably fraught.

In a 2021 study, scientists at the University of Illinois gave a glimmer of hope for the endangered deer Père David, showing that those in U.S. zoos may have some degree of genetic resistance to the disease. But the research team’s latest target, the endangered Southeast Asian Eld’s deer, may not be so lucky.

“We found evidence of diversity in the gene encoding the prion protein, which is good news, but the variant we identified most often is identical to a variant found in white-tailed and mule deer and is particularly common.” in white-tailed deer positive for chronic disease wasting [CWD]. We propose reducing the frequency of this variant in Eld’s deer breeding stock, while applying strict management practices to avoid exposure to wild North American deer, could benefit Eld’s deer if they are ever exposed to CWD,” said Tolulope Perrin- Stowe, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Wisconsin Perrin-Stowe completed the research during her doctoral program at the U of I.

The researchers, including partners from U of I, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute and the San Diego Zoo, identified another gene variant in the 36 Eld’s deer they sampled from U.S. zoos. Although the second variant was less common in the population, it was identical to one of the variants in Père David’s deer. And according to studies in other species, the gene variant could provide Eld and Père David’s deer with some degree of resistance to CWD if properly managed.

“Of course, to verify any protective benefits of this gene variant, direct experiments would have to be done in Eld’s deer. But infecting endangered animals with a potentially fatal disease is clearly at odds with our goal of saving the species,” Perrin – Stowe says. “So, for now we’re extrapolating the benefits.”

Eld’s deer and other captive deer have been specifically managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) since 2003 to avoid CWD. That effort has been successful, with no positive cases detected in any AZA facilities. But Perrin-Stowe says the new results could provide guidance for future genetic conservation goals.

“We suggest that the AZA should keep both gene variants within the population and increase the less common variant to protect Eld’s deer from CWD,” she says.

The researchers were surprised to find any variation in the prion gene, since Eld’s deer in zoos come from a small number of founders.

“The variation found within this gene suggests that there has been excellent genetic management of the species by zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. It’s remarkable to still find some variation in this gene,” he said. Alfred Roca, professor in the Department of Animal. Science at the U of I and study co-author. “The organization ensures that the genetic diversity of these species is preserved.”

“Knowing which Eld’s deer are genetically predisposed to contracting chronic debilitating disease is an invaluable tool for managing this endangered species in human care,” said Dolores Reed, ungulate supervising biologist at the Smithsonian’s National. Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “It is encouraging that some animals are less susceptible to the disease than others. I am hopeful that we can use this information to reduce the risk of exposure for our animals and to breed descendants that have a better chance of survival.”

There may be little chance for wild cervids to directly infect captive deer, but infectious prion proteins can be transferred into pens via bedding or feed. And once prions are inside, they are very difficult to eliminate.

“Fences that have previously kept animals with CWD are a major problem for any farm or zoo. Even if they clear their population and turn over the land for some time, there is still potential for a new herd to develop the disease,” Perrin — says Stowe. “There are major environmental transfer concerns for these facilities.”

She adds that the best-case scenario is to prevent the spread of the disease in the first place. While it may be too late for wild cervids in North America, genetic variation in the endangered Eld’s deer could mean there’s still a chance to escape the worst of the disease.

The article was published in Frontiers in conservation science.

Threatened deer prion gene could protect it from chronic wasteful diseases

More information:

Tolulope IN Perrin-Stowe et al, Extrapolating the susceptibility of Eld’s deer (Rucervus eldii thamin) to chronic wasteful disease of prion protein gene (PRNP) polymorphisms, Frontiers in conservation science (2022). Tolulope IN Perrin-Stowe et al, Extrapolating the susceptibility of Eld’s deer (Rucervus eldii thamin) to chronic wasteful disease of prion protein gene (PRNP) polymorphisms,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fcosc.2022.1007100

Provided by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

