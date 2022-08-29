Genetic analysis of ocean bacteria beneath the seafloor suggests seepage carries them great distances

1500 m below the seabed (mbsf), showing a buried salt diapir and the location and direction of crestal fractures (white dashed lines), including a interval with direct hydrocarbon indicators (DHI). SE, southeast. (C) Combined mosaic of side scan sonar data and shaded relief bathymetry of the area around a seep structure, indicating a pockmark and small mound morphology. High backscatter intensity, related to distinguishing properties of sediment near the surface, is shown in pale yellowish hues. (D) AUV-based sub-soil profiling with localized acoustic blanking beneath the seep structure, indicative of upward migration of fluid entering deeper into the sediment. WSW, west-southwest; ENE, east-northeast; TWT, travel time in two directions. Credit: Science Progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abn3485″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Deep migration from subsurface to surface. (A) Seafloor map derived from autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) multibeam bathymetric sonar data. (B) Seismic cross-section through the Tangier 3D extending to 4000 m below sea level (mbsl) and > 1500 m below the seabed (mbsf), showing a buried salt diapir and the location and direction of crestal fractures (white dashed lines), including a interval with direct hydrocarbon indicators (DHI). SE, southeast. (C) Combined mosaic of side scan sonar data and shaded relief bathymetry of the area around a seep structure, indicating a pockmarked feature and small mound morphology. High backscatter intensity, related to distinguishing properties of sediment near the surface, is shown in pale yellowish hues. (D) AUV-based sub-soil profiling with localized acoustic blanking beneath the seep structure, indicative of upward migration of fluid entering deeper into the sediment. WSW, west-southwest; ENE, east-northeast; TWT, travel time in two directions. Credit: scientific progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abn3485



A team of researchers from multiple institutions in Canada, in collaboration with a colleague from the US, has found evidence of long-lived bacteria under the seafloor that seep into the ocean and travel long distances via currents. In their article published in the magazine scientific progressthe group describes their genetic study of bacterial samples collected on the seafloor.

Prior research has suggested that vast amounts of bacteria live under the world’s oceans, some up to thousands of feet deep. Those at such depths enter a suspended state, waiting for favorable conditions. When that happens, the bacteria wake up and resume their activities.

Previous research has also shown that some of the bacteria that live under the sea consume oil that seeps from the bottom to the sea. Research has also suggested that some oil-loving bacteria seep into the ocean along with the oil. In this new effort, the researchers learned more about such bacteria by first finding oil spills and then capturing and studying the bacteria they contain.

The researchers found oil spills by conducting acoustic surveys on part of the continental shelf off the southwest coast of Novia Scotia. They sent an autonomous submarine to investigate the seeps. They then lowered pipes from a ship to the oil seeps and sucked up mud samples from 14 locations across a wide swath of ocean floor.

Back in their lab, the researchers heated the samples to awaken dormant bacteria — the ones that weren’t the kind they were looking for were killed by the heat. Next, the researchers sequenced the DNA of the remaining bacteria. They found that those who lived in the oil had genetic differences from those who didn’t live in the oil.

They also found that those living in the oil were nearly identical to those living in oil seeping from locations thousands of feet apart on the ocean floor. The researchers suggest this indicates that once dormant oil-eating bacteria make their way to the ocean, they awaken and travel thousands of miles in ocean currents — a process, they note, that can take decades.

