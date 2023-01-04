Generation Z’s top job demands – flexible hours, birthdays off and plant-based milk, survey shows

<!–

Forget a pension pot or a company car — the key demands of Generation Z’s work include flexible hours, getting birthdays off work and plant-based milk for coffee, a new study finds.

Access to a life coach, free Friday afternoons and being allowed to bring a dog to work are also on the priority list for young workers, the survey of 2,000 working Britons aged 18 to 29 found.

Modern Britons are now also focusing on the possibility of working from home and consider a relaxed dress code a must.

Linda Blank, COO of Feedr, who led the research, said: ‘There has been a lot of negativity around Gen Z job expectations, but they are the future workforce and it’s important to understand what matters to them.

“The research shows that young people want to feel supported, valued and respected in the workplace by employers who understand the benefits they want and value, from nutritious food to access to mental health care.”

The top five things Gen Z look for in a job are flexible hours (45 percent), getting your birthday off work (39 percent), a good coffee machine (28 percent), working from home at least twice a week (27 percent) and a gym membership (26 percent).

Other priorities included the ability to shower after cycling to the office, which 13 percent said was important, and nine percent said bringing their dog to the office was a must.

Fifteen percent of Gen Z’s wishes free every Friday afternoon and one in five said a relaxed dress code is a must.

Young people now think that working from home and flexible working are priorities in a job (archive photo)

THE HIGHEST REQUIREMENTS FOR A GENERATION Z VACANCY Flexible hours 45% Getting your birthday off from work 39% A good coffee machine 28% Working from home at least twice a week 27% Gym membership 26% An OV chip card 25% Subsidized lunches 25% Free fruits 24% A relaxed dress code 20% Office cakes and pastries on Friday 18% Team lunches and dinners 18% Cozy team outings 18% Cycle to work scheme 15% Friday afternoon discount 15% Access to a life coach or psychotherapist 15% Access to professional financial advice 14% showers 13% Bean bags or comfortable break rooms 12% Vegetable milk for tea/coffee 11% The probability of taking a sabbatical 10% Being able to take your dog to the office 9% A career counselor 9% A smoothie/juice machine 8% Hairdryers 7% Yoga sessions 7% Annual duvet day allowance 7% Gluten or dairy free snacks 7% A meditation room 5%

Food is a top priority for 18- to 29-year-olds, with 50 percent expecting dedicated areas for eating and 30 percent saying team lunches and dinners are important, while 27 percent want pies and treats, according to research from office delivery and catering company Feedr .

One in three (30 percent) admit lunch is the highlight of their workday, with 85 percent saying it’s important for them to have access to healthy meals at work.

And the humble office sandwich has been replaced by curries (29 percent), stuffed pita bread (18 percent), Greek salads (16 percent) and poke bowls (14 percent).

A quarter (25 percent) would like employees to have lunch together, while one in four (25 percent) would like to eat outside in the summer.

Mental health and wellness are also an important factor, with access to a life coach or psychotherapist a priority for 15 percent, a career mentor critical for nine percent, free yoga sessions important for seven percent, and a meditation room important for five percent.

Overall, two-thirds (64 percent) of young people think a happy and ‘zen’ work environment is more important than a huge salary, with more than half (57 percent) saying better nutrition and mental health benefits are more important than old-fashioned benefits such as laptops, company cars and pension plans.

Six in ten (61 percent) agree that workers today have different expectations for benefits than previous generations, and one in two (53 percent) agree that young people can be unfairly judged for having high standards for their job and work environment.

Nine in ten (91 percent) believe that employers need to be more creative about the work environment and the benefits they offer if they want to keep people happy in the modern age.

And more than a third (37 percent) admit that their parents or older people don’t take them seriously if they desire certain benefits or standards in a workplace.

Ms. Blank added, “Listening to employees and responding to their needs can go a long way in attracting and retaining top talent and supporting a great employee experience.”