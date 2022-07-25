Gene-edited beagles are created from cloned skin cells for the first time

Two beagle dogs were born in South Korea after they were first created from cloned skin cells altered by gene editing.

Scientists hope the technique can be used to eliminate disease-causing mutations from purebred dog breeds.

CRISPR-processed dogs have previously been created by altering fertilized eggs.

However, this is the first time it has been used on cloned cells, which is beneficial because it means the mutations can be removed without affecting other properties, as happens with egg processing.

Okjae Koo of South Korean biotech company ToolGen said: “[It] is more reliable for generating several purebred genome-edited dogs.”

Purebred dogs are often susceptible to genetic diseases due to years of inbreeding, research shows.

Among the problems are spaniels with brains that are too big for their skulls and boxers who suffer from epilepsy.

Koo and his team created the dogs by first editing skin cells to mutate a gene called DJ-1, which is associated with diseases such as Parkinson’s.

Their editing prevented the protein it encodes from being made.

Researchers then added several genes, including one for a fluorescent green protein called GFP to make it easier to detect which cells have been successfully edited.

Koo said he and his colleagues have no plans to add these genes in the future.

The team then placed these gene-edited skin cells next to oocytes that had had their DNA removed, and used short electrical pulses to fuse them together.

A total of 68 embryos were created and implanted in six different surrogate mothers, resulting in: two puppies.

The dogs are now 22 months old and have no abnormalities, but the experts said that because diseases associated with DJ-1 are age-related, they can still develop problems as they get older.

CRISPR-Cas9 is a tool for making precise edits in DNA.

It involves a DNA-cutting enzyme and a small tag that tells the enzyme where to cut.

By editing this tag, scientists can target the enzyme to specific regions of DNA and make precise cuts wherever they want.

It has been used to silence genes – effectively turning them off.

“We developed genome-edited dogs with SCNT (somatic cell nuclear transfer) and CRISPR-Cas9,” the researchers wrote in their paper.

‘DJ-1 KO dogs show partial or complete repression of target gene expression.

“This technology could be used in further studies to produce pathogenic gene-corrected or disease-modelling dogs.”

The first trials of CRISPR therapies in humans are already underway, and researchers hope they are about to reach the clinic.

However, some scientists claim they’ve found evidence that the gene-editing tool causes unwanted mutations that could be dangerous — and “much less safe” than once thought.

Others remain concerned that it could create “designer babies” by letting parents choose their hair color, height, or even traits such as intelligence.

The new research is published in the journal BMC Biotechnology.