Gene duplication that appears to slow division of cells allows bowhead whales to live longer

A bowhead whale spies off the coast of the western Sea of ​​Okhotsk. Credit: Olga Shpak/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA



A trio of researchers, one with the University of California-Berkeley, the other two with the University of Buffalo, have found a gene duplication in bowhead whales that may be at least partly responsible for their extremely long lives. Juan Vazquez, Morgan Kraft and Vincent Lynch have published their findings on the bioRxiv preprint server.

Prior research has shown that bowhead whales have a long life – one specimen was found to be 211 years old. Such a longevity is extremely rare in mammals because the older an animal gets, the more likely it is to develop cancer. So biologists have wondered not only how bowhead whales can live so long, but also how they do so without developing cancer that could kill them.

In their search for an answer, the researchers performed evolutionary genomics techniques along with experimental biology to learn more about aging processes in the whales. They discovered a gene called CDKN2C that seems to control the cell cycle. It seems to slow down cell division and thus prolong life. As each cell divides, processes that monitor cell damage take over. If damage is found, it is repaired or the cell commits suicide, preventing the regeneration of cell mutations that prevent tumors from developing. More specifically, they found that the CDKN2C gene attacked DNA damage and duplicated itself for successive generations during its long lifespan.

The researchers also found that the whales’ testicles are much smaller than those of other whales of similar size. Together they weigh on average only 200 kilograms. In comparison, the testicles of the right whale weigh an average of 1,000 kilograms. The researchers suggest there is likely a link between the small testicle size and the CDKN2C gene, but they haven’t found it yet. They conclude that bowhead whales are an excellent example of a long-lived species that could be studied to learn more about the aging process in general.

