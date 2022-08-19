Gender reveal burnout goes wrong in Australia

<!–

A driver will be slapped with more than 260 charges after allegedly driving dangerously, stealing car parts and carrying out ‘gender disclosures’.

The 22-year-old is said to have carried out the burnouts for his soon-to-be-born children in southeastern Melbourne.

The first unveiling of the genus was reportedly conducted in Keysborough on July 10, 2022, and the second in Dandenong South on July 5, 2020.

He has also been accused of working with three other people to steal catalytic converters from 70 cars and cause $300,000 in damage.

The converters were allegedly stolen from vehicles in Dandenong, Cranbourne, Mordialloc and Cheltenham between May and August.

He is expected to be charged with 213 offenses over the thefts, including: motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle theft, criminal damage and handling stolen goods.

Police say he was also involved in three taunts in Dandenong South between April 24 and July 4.

The man will be charged with 48 more offences, including reckless conduct endangering life and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

A 27-year-old man, from Cranbourne North, will be charged with 64 offences, while a 25-year-old man, from Seaford, will be charged with 63 offences.

Both men will be charged with theft from a motor vehicle, possessing proceeds of crime and committing a felony while on bail.

A 24-year-old man, from Cranbourne West, will be charged with 69 crimes, including theft from a motor vehicle and possession of crime proceeds.

Dandenong High Risk Driving Unit Sergeant Paul Holtzinger labeled the gender reveal burnouts as dangerous.

“If you’re celebrating an upcoming birth and want to reveal your child’s gender, pop a balloon or cut a cake,” he said.

“Don’t tear up our ways or recklessly put your family and friends in danger of serious injury or death.

“Not only is it bizarre and illegal behavior, but it has the real ability to turn a moment of celebration into tragedy.”