In a pursuit of gender equality, the company responsible for ensuring the UK’s essential energy supply matches demand has ditched the standard use of masculine pronouns.

The National Grid electricity system operator for Great Britain, ESO, has replaced ‘he’ and ‘his’ with ‘she’ and ‘she’ when describing a noun that can refer to any gender.

Other terms have been removed from the Grid Code, including replacing ‘manned’ with ‘manned’ and ‘chairman’ with ‘chairman’.

The operator has said the changes will remove all gender bias, discrimination and inequality.

The move was first suggested in newspapers towards the end of 2021, where it was said that the language change would “recognize diversity and convey respect for all people”. The Telegraph reported.

The language change at National Grid was implemented in March as part of a commitment to gender equality in UK business.

The government’s legal texts have been gender neutral since 2007, when Labor was in power.

In the 2021 Ministerial and Other Maternity Benefits Act, pregnant ‘person’ was used instead of ‘mother’ or woman’ in an effort to include transgender and non-binary people.

However, this description sparked controversy earlier this year.

In March, social enterprise Equileap National Grid scored highly when it came to gender equality, with the company taking first place in the UK and third worldwide.

The new pronouns will only apply when referring to a general role and he/him or she/her will still be used when referring to a specific individual.

This means that roles such as Secretary of State would have the pronoun ‘they/them’.

Officials have argued that the standard use of masculine pronouns reinforces “historical gender stereotypes” and is “inaccurate.”

National Grid declined to comment.