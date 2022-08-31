Gender-fluid model Rain Dove shares video of reaction to them being in male and female toilet

Gender-fluid model Rain Dove shared their experience after filming themselves visiting both men’s and women’s restrooms to gauge the current public reaction.

Rain, 32, revealed that they first conducted the experiment prior to the pandemic, admitting that they found it “much more dangerous and confrontational to enter the women’s restroom without gender equality.”

But two years later, Rain said they found that women were now much more understanding and willing to accept being allowed there after they explained — but admitted they felt “unsafe at times” in both spaces.

Rain shared a video of the public reaction to entering the restrooms in non-compliant clothing, receiving both welcoming and hostile responses.

Their explanation of the results began: “The results were different this time.”

“People hit, screamed and even had me dragged away. However, in a new 2022 study of more than 75 binary bathrooms tested (in the London area), things had shifted noticeably. In both toilets I was stopped and confronted about the same number of times.’

Rain entered the men’s room in a dress and the women’s room in a white T-shirt and pants, which she described as “gender non-conformity.”

They explained the change in the results, saying: ‘People in the men’s restrooms were more likely to involve security than before. People in the ladies room were more likely to accept that I could be there if I explained.

“But people in the men’s room were more likely to demand some kind of proof. Like an ID or even the use of urinals. In general, both were sometimes feeling unsafe.’

Rain also described the change in feelings of being in a feminine space, adding that they felt “safer” in the women’s bathroom for the first time since doing the experiments.

They said, ‘But in honour. I felt safer in the ladies’ room most of the time than in the men’s room (and for the first time since I did these experiments).’

Rain went on to explain how they feel “empathy” for the women who fear their presence in the women’s bathroom because it is “rooted in trauma.”

They said, ‘Although in the women’s room I’ve always felt an enormous amount of empathy or guilt when my natural aesthetic scares someone, because I know fear is rooted in trauma, which is rightly so.

“But still – if I have to use the bathroom on my ‘birth certificate’, this is what a ‘wife’s room attendant looks like’.

“Even in a dress, I can often be reported in the ‘women’s room’ as a product of transphobia when people assume I’m a trans woman.

“Normally, even if I’m hit by someone, my encounters lead me to hold them in their trauma and say it’s going to be okay.

“That sometimes weighs heavily on my conscience – creating so much anxiety and fear just by existing.”

They concluded: ‘We still have a long way to go to create safe places for people to relieve themselves. But for my safety for now – if I just want to feel safest and have no capacity to teach – I’ll use the men’s room in a collared shirt or jacket. That seems like the safest combination to me.

PLEASE NOTE: The findings relate to my personal experience. Different intersectionalities, individuals and locations can have different results. This was only me in this place at the moment. NOTE: Do not try to do these experiments alone.”

Early last year, Rain Dove revealed that they’ve answered 50,000 direct messages from fans asking for advice in the past year.

They explained that they spend three hours each day going through and replying to messages, “listening and loving,” and that they receive about 135 DMs a day.

On Instagram they wrote: ‘I ANSWER 50k DMS in 365 days!! Rarely do I post here about achievements – but today I feel really proud.

“After being transient and alone for so long, I made a vow that I would try to be here for as many people as possible—if not for something then just so they weren’t alone too.

“Every day I spent at least 2 hours in the morning and at least 1 hour in the evening listening, learning and responding to your DMs. It has brought me a lot of comfort, awareness, education and hope.

“I am so grateful to be able to spend time with you. That’s about 135 messages a day! No matter where in the world I will be, no matter what happens in my life, no matter how bloated I feel sometimes, I will continue to do this this year.

“I want you to know that you are loved. We are loved together. On to another year of listening and loving’ [sic]

Rain went on to list all the ways followers can get in touch.

Rain is genderfluid and hails from New York – making a name for them by modeling both men’s and women’s clothing.

They became a model after losing a bet and agreeing to attend a Calvin Klein lingerie casting call; they were told to come back to the male casting the next day, and were hired.

They wrote, “I want you to know that you are loved. We are loved together’

“I think all people are androgynous,” Rain told Buzzfeed in a 2015 interview. “It’s just that we created these genders.

“I think ‘androgynous’ applies to someone who doesn’t seem to be physically gender specific — you won’t be able to figure out what’s in their pants.”

Rain was previously in a relationship with actress Rose McGowan. The couple dated from early 2018 to summer 2019.