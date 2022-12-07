Gen Z TikToker roasts millennials over their dated Instagram feeds and how to make trendier

A Gen Z TikToker has gone viral after berating millennials for their “dated” and “embarrassing” Instagram feeds, sharing her top five tips for making your feed “less millennial.”

The American, whose name is Nicole but bears the name Channing’s Tatum on TikTok, said she works with many millennials who regularly compliment her on her Instagram feed.

And there are a few major things that the older generation born between 1981 and 1996 got religiously wrong.

“I work with a lot of millennials at work and I’m kind of the resident Gen Z,” Nicole said in a TikTok video which has been viewed more than three million times.

“They’re constantly making fun of me, but they’re always complimenting my Instagram Stories.

She added, “I don’t think they’re that aesthetically pleasing, I just think I’m Gen Z and know how to use Instagram.”

Nicole shared her top five tips for millennials to make their Instagram Stories feel “less millennial.”

1. Always post vertical content

Nicole’s first “golden rule” was that you should only post “vertical content” on Instagram.

“Nothing drives me crazier than seeing a horizontal photo like this,” she said, sharing an Instagram story with a black background.

‘The borders! This is so unnecessary. Immediately no.’

Nicole added that if you’re posting a video, it should be less than 10 seconds, and if you’re posting a photo, opt for the 0.5 zoom “every time.”

Nicole’s first “golden rule” was that you should only post “vertical content” on Instagram, and that you should also avoid slanted fonts when posting (pictured)

2. Serif font should be your go-to

The second rule of the Gen Zer was that the Serif font should be your new go-to, so no more bold letters, neon letters, or Comic Sans letters.

“If you’re using this font, you’re a millennial and this is your sign to stop,” Nicole said over a video featuring wide italics.

Instead, opt for the simple, innocent Serif typewriter style.

3. Don’t have your text slanted

Similarly, Nicole said that you should never “skew” your text so that it is diagonally across a photo.

“The number of times I’ve seen this kind of text so it’s slanted or misaligned just drives me nuts,” she said.

“I’ve only made one small edit to the text in this photo and it already looks so much better.”

4. Never use filters

For a while, Instagram filters, including Mayfair, Lark, and Buenos Aires, were all the rage.

But Nicole said nothing beats you as a millennial more than using them in 2022.

“This is a dead giveaway for millennials,” she said.

“I don’t want to see Mayfair, I don’t want to see Valencia, I don’t want to see Gingham. These are all names for a white family to give their daughter, not filters for you to use on your Stories.”

5. Ghost tag your friends

Finally, the Gen Zer said that if you want your Instagram Stories to look instantly better, you should “ghost” your friends.

‘I get it. We all want to tag our friends so they can repost our stories. But just tag your friend and then drag the tag off the screen so you can’t see it in the story anymore,” Nicole said.

She added that you can use emojis in your Instagram posts and stories, but “just don’t be weird about it.”

“To all my millennials out there, we love you, we just look out for you,” Nicole concluded.

Thousands who saw Nicole’s video were quick to criticize the Gen Zer and her advice.

Thank you for teaching us how to use the app that created our generation and changed the digital landscape. We appreciate it, tadpole,” one commenter posted.

“Instagram is millennial,” laughed another.

But others appreciated her points and said they felt “improved” by her tips.

Lmao as a millennial I’m dying. I am definitely still using the wrong font,” one wrote.

“Literally taking notes,” added another.