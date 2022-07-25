Gen Z and millennial conservatives are SPLIT over Trump, DeSantis in 2024: DailyMail.com straw poll

Millennials and Gen Z conservatives are divided on whether to vote for Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, a new DailyMail.com straw poll suggests.

DailyMail.com asked 103 attendees at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit, an annual multi-day gathering of young Republicans from across the country with speeches from several potential GOP presidential candidates.

But the two big guests were DeSantis, who spoke on Friday night, and Trump, who spoke on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t know for sure, I need to see what comes out of their campaign for the country level. I know I certainly agree with DeSantis’ views. I love what he’s done with the bills he’s taken in our state,” said Avery Youngblood, a 19-year-old Florida student.

She was concerned that both candidates have faced “controversy” that could alienate them from the public, adding: “Anyway, you know, they may not get their job done because people don’t want to work with them.” . .’

The headline-grabbing governor has fueled speculation that he may be looking at the White House in 2024, and while he insists he’s focused on Florida, he’s not ruling out a confrontation with the former president.

Trump, meanwhile, has said in interviews that he will announce whether he will be back up and running around the November midterms. Until then, he’d been dropping hints at just about every public event — including his Saturday night speech.

According to the DailyMail.com small poll, the former president still has a small lead, but DeSantis is less than three points.

When asked to choose between just two, 47.5 percent of the 103 young conservatives said they preferred Trump. Just under 45 percent supported DeSantis.

Nearly 8 percent said they weren’t sure.

But the Florida governor is winning with female Republicans, with a 54.1 percent majority of the sample saying they would prefer him over Trump.

The ex-president has the support of 35.1 percent of women and girls surveyed, while 10.8 percent said they were undecided.

For men and boys, the margins are almost inverted. Trump leads with 54.5 percent of their hypothetical votes and DeSantis lags with 39.4 percent.

The oldest person surveyed by DailyMail.com was 34 years old, while the youngest people used in the survey were 16 years old, but would be of voting age by the 2024 primaries.

Many of those who favored Trump in 2024 said it was because they wanted DeSantis to finish a second full term as Florida governor.

Among the ex-president’s opponents are those who worry that he is simply too old to rule again — similar concerns young Democrats have about their party leader and Trump’s political rival, President Joe Biden.

Chandler Crump, a conservative activist turning 18 in September, said he would likely support Trump for his “proven track record” against Democrats.

“The only mistakes Trump has made are ideological issues like the vaccine and various other little things that allow DeSantis to take a sort of sideline position,” he said.

“I think Ron DeSantis has a good shot against Trump, but I don’t know how well he would have it against … Democratic opponents,” Crump said. “Meanwhile, we know Trump has a proven track record against Democrats…like Hillary Clinton and even Joe Biden, so I think I’m solidly on Team Trump now.”

Daniel Eisner, a 24-year-old who recently graduated from college with degrees focused on supply chains and agriculture, said the MAGA movement has left Trump “in the dust.”

Trump is old. I don’t think he’s all there. The right has moved further to the right, and Trump has not. He’s disconnected from much of his younger base,” Eisner said.

New York City student Ben Findling also emphasized Trump’s age but felt the former president had work to finish — and that a new term would give the next generation of Republicans time to draft their candidacy.

“Maybe he’s not the best spring chicken right now. But if we give him four years so we can make sure our younger, more tenacious fighters have four years to choose their replacements, then you can take them to the next level,” Findling said.

His fellow New Yorker Bradley Greissman, a student on Long Island, said Trump had been “misled” by “neo-conservatives” and RINOs, meaning “Republican in name only.”

“I feel like he only learned from his mistakes and in his next term in 2024 he will fill his cabinet with more America First Patriots,” he said.

According to Turning Point USA’s straw poll of the event, California Governor Gavin Newsom is the Democrat young Republicans say will be hardest to beat in 2024.

Newsom and DeSantis have taken steps against each other in recent weeks that could for some resemble the first warning shots of a controversial White House race.

Earlier this month, the Democrat launched an ad campaign in Florida accusing DeSantis and the state’s other Republican leaders of “banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, and even criminalizing women and doctors.” ‘.

DeSantis returned fire on Friday night after the most enthusiastic reception of all the summit’s speakers to date.

The Florida governor attacked Newsom for the state’s progressive LGBTQ policies, while praising his own crackdown on schools, namely the parental rights law in education. Critics have called the legislation “Don’t Say Gay” because of its ban on talking about gender identity or sexual orientation in younger classes.

“We believe that every parent in the state of Florida has the right to send their small child to elementary school without injecting radical gender ideology into the curriculum,” DeSantis began.

“It’s totally inappropriate to take a six-year-old and say, ‘You may have been born a boy, but maybe you really are a girl.’ That is wrong and is allowed to fly in California, but not here in the state of Florida.’

Trump, meanwhile, dropped his latest hint that he is considering a third campaign during his Saturday night speech.

“I’ve run twice, won twice and done much better the second time than the first.”

Audiences at the Tampa Convention Center erupted in cheers — a departure from the lackluster reception his complaints about the 2020 race have received at recent campaign rallies.

“And now we might just have to do it again,” he added.