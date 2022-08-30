Gemma Owen to support launch of PrettyLittleThing Marketplace app to encourage sustainability

<!–

She recently signed a six figure deal with PrettyLittleThing.

And one of Gemma Owen’s first jobs is supporting the launch of the clothing brand’s new PLT Marketplace app.

Love Island’s runner-up, 19, was picked by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester this month with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.

Michael Owen’s daughter is expected to become the richest Love Island contestant ever, overshadowing 2019 Islander Molly-Mae Hague, 23, by signing with the global fashion website.

PLT Marketplace is a new initiative where customers can resell clothing in a move towards greater sustainability.

It was announced by Molly-Mae at a press conference in February, first as an app for the UK, before rolling out to other international markets towards the end of the year.

It also enables consumers to sell not only their old PLT items, but also second-hand items from other brands.

Molly-Mae said, “We’ve been on it for over a year now. It will be an app where girls can resell their PLT pieces and pretty much anything previously loved.

“It’s a huge step for us and something we think will disrupt the fashion industry because people don’t expect it from us.”

The influencer and TV personality will be the first to use the marketplace and sell her beloved garments as a “top seller” with the proceeds going to charity.

“I have hundreds of PLT pieces in my wardrobe and you can’t physically wear them all and I love encouraging other people to buy this from me so they can wear it again.”

She added that the market would encourage sustainability and encourage the young customer base to rethink disposable fashion, saying: “It will encourage girls to think that this piece might still be in really good condition and to hire someone else.” encourage them to buy it, and it’s great to make a little money for our girls too.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.

Last August, Molly, whose Instagram has a whopping 6.4 million followers, became the retailer’s creative director.

Gemma’s longstanding partnership with PLT sees the ITV2 star launch her own collections and create content for the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

Gemma told MailOnline: ‘This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar said: ‘Gemma is the perfect person to represent the PLT consumer; she is smart, confident, ambitious and has a much loved, recognizable style.

“We are very excited to have her join the PLT family and look forward to sharing lots of exciting content, collections and shoots with our customers.”