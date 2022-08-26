Gemma Owen showcases her incredible figure in a skimpy white bikini as she soaks up the sun

<!–

Gemma Owen sent the temperature up on Friday when she shared a sizzling bikini pic to her Instagram grid.

The Love Island star, 19, looked stunning in the white bikini from her own OG Beach brand, which she launched during the first Covid lockdown in 2020.

Gemma’s skimpy second piece accentuated her hourglass figure and featured an asymmetric top and high-cut bottoms.

‘That Summer Feeling’: Gemma Owen showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy white bikini as she modeled designs from her own OG Beach brand on Friday

The stunner, the daughter of soccer player Michael Owen, relaxed in a cabana while topping up her tan and leaned back to show off her long, muscular legs for the camera.

Gemma wore a nude overshirt that she dropped over her shoulders as she lug her beach essentials in a straw bag.

The reality star shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses as she let her dark brown locks flow down her shoulders in a gentle wave.

She captioned the gorgeous snap, “That Summer Feeling.”

Fun in the sun: She captioned the gorgeous photo: ‘That summer feeling’ as her fellow islanders rushed to the comments section

Oh no! It comes after The Sun reported that the reality star’s company was not making a profit and was actually losing money

Rushing to the comments section, fellow islander Tasha Ghouri wrote, “Queen Energy” while Paige Thorne added love heart emojis.

It comes after The sun reported that the reality star’s company was not making a profit and even losing money.

The publication wrote that the accounts of GRO Clothing Limited, which is withdrawing cash from its OG Beachwear range, show it has lost £756 in 2021.

However, Gemma recently signed a six-figure deal with clothing brand PrettyLittleThing, MailOnline exclusively revealed earlier this week.

Big money: Although Gemma recently signed a six-figure deal with clothing brand PrettyLittleThing, MailOnline exclusive revealed earlier this week

Love Island’s runner-up was chosen by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester this month with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.

She is expected to become the richest Love Island contestant ever, overshadowing 2019 Islander Molly-Mae Hague, 23, by signing with the global fashion website.

Gemma told MailOnline: ‘This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

Predecessor: Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma expected to become richest Love Island contestant ever, overshadowing 2019 Islander Molly-Mae Haag by signing with fashion website

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani said: ‘Gemma is the perfect person to represent the PLT consumer; she is smart, confident, ambitious and has a much loved, recognizable style.

“We are very excited to have her join the PLT family and look forward to sharing lots of exciting content, collections and shoots with our customers.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.