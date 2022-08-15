Gemma Owen shares bikini snap while Luca Bish attends the House Of The Dragon premiere alone

<!–

Love Island’s Gemma Owen shared a stunning bikini snap on her Instagram, while her beau Luca Bish attended the Sky’s House Of The Dragon premiere in London.

The international dressage rider, 19, showed off her incredible figure in a white bikini as she posed for a sizzling photo from her recent family trip to Portugal – in which Luca participated.

Meanwhile, Luca, 23, looked stylish in an all-black ensemble and a pair of chunky sneakers as he walked the red carpet alone at the star-studded event.

It comes after Michael Owen posted a photo to Instagram of the football legend posing with his wife Louise and children Jessica, 12, Emily, 14 and James, 16.

He captioned the photo: “Family -1” in reference to Gemma who was absent from the photo.

Gemma, meanwhile, typed, “I was there for 4 days and you’re waiting for me to leave to take a family photo” (sic).

Luca was quick to mark herself as part of the family as well, writing in the comment section: “-2.”

Gemma and Luca looked happier than ever during their first holiday together since they left the villa, where the fishmonger is said to have finally met her famous father Michael.

Luca revealed that he is finally going to ask Gemma to be his girlfriend after flying to Portugal to meet her father Michael.

The fishmonger has been dating the brunette since the start of the 2022 series and they ended up in last week’s finale, but they have yet to make their relationship official.

It comes in response to reports that Luca had traveled with Gemma to the Owen family’s private villa in the Algarve so that he could finally meet her father Michael in person for the first time.

In the clip he shares on his Instagram Stories, Luca and Gemma can be seen going out together, while the brunette intensifies the glamor in a brown midi dress.

“Ask Gem to be my girlfriend mission is on the move,” Luca wrote in the post, and the clip read: “We’re going for an evening walk… with my girlfriend… .PSYCH!” while Gemma grins behind him.

Luca has reportedly flown to the Algarve so he can finally meet Gemma’s famous father Michael.

The fishmonger had previously revealed that he had met the former England footballer on FaceTime and had already broken the ice with Gemma’s mum Louise Owen when she visited the Love Island villa last week.

A source told The sun: ‘Luca was nervous to meet Michael, which of course is completely natural.

“He adores Gemma and knows he has to impress. They flew out of Gatwick this morning to spend time with him and Gemma’s mother at their private villa in Quinta Do Lago.

“Luca is a nice guy and Gemma has no doubts that he will win him over, but it’s nerve-wracking of course.”

MailOnline reached out to representatives for Luca, Gemma and Michael for comment.