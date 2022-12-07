Gemma Owen reveals it’s been ‘challenging’ time amid her split with Luca Bish

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Love Island’s Gemma Owen has revealed that dealing with “people’s opinions” has been “challenging” amid her split from boyfriend Luca Bish.

The dressage rider, 19, the fishmonger, 23, broke up several times before finally deciding to go their separate ways last month after failing to work things out during a holiday of anything or everything.

Speak against Goss.ie at PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas party in Dublin on Tuesday night, Gemma said she’s getting through the breakup by keeping busy.

Tough: Love Island’s Gemma Owen has revealed it was ‘challenging’ dealing with ‘people’s opinions’ amid her split from boyfriend Luca Bish

She told the publication: “These past few weeks, going through a breakup, has been no fun. It’s not a fun time.’

“Having to deal with people’s opinions and people thinking they know what’s going on when they don’t, that was a challenge. But overall I’m fine. I’ll get through it and keep busy.”

Gemma added: ‘The girls have been beautiful. Each one of them has messaged me saying they are there telling me if I never need to be called then they will be there. So that’s very nice and makes it a bit easier.’

Challenging: Speaking to Goss.ie at PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas Party in Dublin on Tuesday night, Gemma said she’s getting through the breakup by keeping busy

Gemma’s appearance at the celebratory PrettyLittleThing bash comes after she announced her split from boyfriend Luca, who she met on Love Island this summer.

Gemma and Luca broke up several times before finally deciding to go their separate ways after failing to patch things up while on vacation.

Gemma and former fishmonger Luca, who finished second on Love Island, called off their romance last month.

They were last photographed together on Nov. 5 celebrating fireworks night, with Luca, 23, saying he had “another first” with Gemma.

Eg: Gemma’s appearance at the celebratory PrettyLittleThing bash comes after she announced her split from boyfriend Luca, who she met on Love Island this summer

A source close to the couple told MailOnline about the split at the time: “Gemma and Luca have decided to separate.

“Their relationship hasn’t worked for the past few weeks and they’ve come to the conclusion that it’s better for both of them to end it now.

“They hope to remain friends and will continue to support each other in everything they do in the future.

Split: Gemma’s appearance at the celebratory PrettyLittleThing bash comes after she announced her split from boyfriend Luca, who she met on Love Island this summer

“Love Island was a special time in their lives, but unfortunately their romance doesn’t feel the same outside the villa.”

Gemma took to Instagram to confirm the split, writing: “To all my followers, I want to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision, but in the end it’s the best for both of us.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we embark on new chapters. Always sweet, Gem x.’

Breakup: Gemma took to Instagram to confirm the split, writing: ‘To all my followers, I just wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship’

Luca shared his own statement on social media, writing: ‘I would have loved to have had some time to process this privately, but as you all now sadly know, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

“We went on such a journey together and made great memories that I will cherish. I can’t thank everyone enough for all their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.

“We will remain good friends and I wish her only the best.”